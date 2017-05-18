'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 18, 2017: Nick spies on Chelsea; Billy’s video surfaces

Original air date on CBS: May 18, 2017
By @nessdoctor on
Young and the Restless cast
Photo of 'The Young and the Restless' cast posted on July 19, 2016 Twitter/@MClaireEgan

Something has been strangely brewing on “The Young and the Restless” for quite some time already, and it looks like it is about to happen on the next episode. Some characters will get nosey and some devious schemes and evil intents will be carried out for viewers to see. That and much more can be expected on the May 18 episode.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “The Young and the Restless” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

Previously, viewers saw how Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) carried out his plot against Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) during a commercial shoot. Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) reached a deal. Howard Green (David Faustino) worked with Hilary Hamilton (Mishael Morgan) in Hollywood. Hilary met her idol, Julie Chen, from “The Talk.”

On Thursday, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will ask Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) to get nosey with Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan). Chelsea will demand some answers from Victor. An edited footage of Billy, who appears to be making a bet with a hockey player, gets aired live. Abby Rayburn (Melissa Ordway) will make contact with a good looking person. Zack (Ryan Ashton) will arrive in Genoa City.

In a closer look at this upcoming episode by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Victor seems to have a stunning proposal for Nick. Just after Chelsea digs in for information regarding Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson), Victor will decide that something will have to be done. He will push Nick to help him out with a request.

For sure, Nick will not consider that it is all easy. Spoilers reveal that Victor will ask Nick to keep a close watch on Chelsea. He will hope that Nick can find out how much Chelsea will learn in this pursuit. Nick will ask why Victor really would have to spy on his girlfriend. He will not feel comfortable with the suggestion.

In the meantime, Cane will go ahead and carry out a sneaky plan. Viewers know that Cane has always had a huge problem with Billy and that he has always been looking for ways to bring him down. For this episode, he will believe that he has actually found the best way to do so.

This upcoming episode of “The Young and the Restless” (Y&R) will air on CBS on Thursday May 18 in the US. It will also air on Arena in Australia.

