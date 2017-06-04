'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 5: Juliet tells Billy off; the town mourns over Chloe; Kevin feels torn

Soap opera star Eric Braeden of "The Young and the Restless" tosses a football to a young fan during his visit to the Astrodome in Houston September 9, 2005.

Soap opera star Eric Braeden of "The Young and the Restless"

This will be one of those more dramatic episodes of “The Young and the Restless” (Y&R) as the entire town mourns another loss. There will be conflicting ideas, but they will centre on what is best for them.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “The Young and the Restless” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

On Monday June 5, Juliet (Laur Allen) will tell Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) that she will make her own luck. In the spoiler video, Hilary Hamilton (Mishael Morgan) is seen baiting Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) in front of Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil). Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) will report that Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) will be buried within the day. Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) will face some new obstacles at Brash & Sassy.

Paul will greet Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) at the station and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will inform them that he has received confirmation from Louisiana that Chloe had died of an overdose. Chelsea will get stunned when he tells her that her funeral is today. Paul will later on get surprised to his brother, Father Todd, who is in town to preside over the funeral. He could not refuse considering the impact that the mental illness has on their family. They will have a heart to heart conversation about suicide and how to deal with it. Paul will fear that a part of Kevin died along with Chloe.

Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) will thank Sharon McAvoy (Sharon Case) for accompanying him to the funeral. Sharon will reflect on working with Chloe while having empathy for her experiences with dealing with mental illnesses, writes Soaps She Knows. Scott will mention Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), who had been kind to Kevin and still is in shock.

Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) will be very supportive of Kevin at home as he deals with Chloe’s funeral. Kevin will admit that he is not exactly feeling well. He thinks that people will pity him and will express their condolences, but somehow feels that she deserved to die since she too had murdered someone. Lauren will appear and will urge him to focus on giving honor to the woman whom he had loved.

Hilary will assure Victoria that all the hockey footage is gone. Just before she leaves, Hilary will hint about having to make tough decisions as the boss. When Billy arrives later on, she tells Victoria that he is not going to Chloe’s funeral so that Kevin will not be upset. When they start talking about Juliet, Victoria will defend her decision to fire her.

