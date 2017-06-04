'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 5: Juliet tells Billy off; the town mourns over Chloe; Kevin feels torn

Original air date on CBS: June 5
By @nessdoctor on
Soap opera star Eric Braeden of The Young and the Restless soap opera RTR15MTO
Soap opera star Eric Braeden of "The Young and the Restless" tosses a football to a young fan during his visit to the Astrodome in Houston September 9, 2005. REUTERS/Richard Carson RJC/DY

This will be one of those more dramatic episodes of “The Young and the Restless” (Y&R) as the entire town mourns another loss. There will be conflicting ideas, but they will centre on what is best for them.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “The Young and the Restless” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

On Monday June 5, Juliet (Laur Allen) will tell Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) that she will make her own luck. In the spoiler video, Hilary Hamilton (Mishael Morgan) is seen baiting Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) in front of Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil). Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) will report that Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson)  will be buried within the day. Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) will face some new obstacles at Brash & Sassy.

Paul will greet Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) at the station and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will inform them that he has received confirmation from Louisiana that Chloe had died of an overdose. Chelsea will get stunned when he tells her that her funeral is today. Paul will later on get surprised to his brother, Father Todd, who is in town to preside over the funeral. He could not refuse considering the impact that the mental illness has on their family. They will have a heart to heart conversation about suicide and how to deal with it. Paul will fear that a part of Kevin died along with Chloe.

Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) will thank Sharon McAvoy (Sharon Case) for accompanying him to the funeral. Sharon will reflect on working with Chloe while having empathy for her experiences with dealing with mental illnesses, writes Soaps She Knows. Scott will mention Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), who had been kind to Kevin and still is in shock.

Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) will be very supportive of Kevin at home as he deals with Chloe’s funeral. Kevin will admit that he is not exactly feeling well. He thinks that people will pity him and will express their condolences, but somehow feels that she deserved to die since she too had murdered someone. Lauren will appear and will urge him to focus on giving honor to the woman whom he had loved.

Hilary will assure Victoria that all the hockey footage is gone. Just before she leaves, Hilary will hint about having to make tough decisions as the boss. When Billy arrives later on, she tells Victoria that he is not going to Chloe’s funeral so that Kevin will not be upset. When they start talking about Juliet, Victoria will defend her decision to fire her.

This upcoming episode of “ The Young and the Restless ” will air on CBS on Monday in the US. It will also air on Arena in Australia.

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
2017 French Open: Andy Murray feels he can go the distance in Paris
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'The Originals' season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Klaus invites his siblings over; Freya convinces Hayley to join her; Kol is torn in ‘Phantomesque’ [Trailer]
'The 100' season 5 poster competition open to 'talented' fandom
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Darth Vader suit piece
TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2017
'Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: Scott Flanary and Brooke Camhi, aka #TeamBrookeandScott win 'TAR' 29 [VIDEOS]
'The Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: #TeamBrookeandScott wins 'TAR' 29
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car