'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for June 5-9: Katie and Quinn’s feud gets serious; Rick has troubles of his own

Several major shockers are in store for viewers of “The Bold and the Beautiful” (B&B) for the week of June 5 to 9. A feud will spiral out of control until it gets very dangerous. It starts with lies and secrets and betrayal, and ends up with one character being at the receiving point of a loaded gun. Some people will get seriously fed up while some still try to make a mess out of the situation on this week.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

On Monday , June 5, Eric Forrester (John McCook) will share Quinn Fuller’s (Rena Sofer) concerns. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will wait for what everyone has to say about her new jewellery designs. Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) will feel disturbed after a confrontation with a family member.

There are a lot of shocks that are coming this week and Rick will have his share of such. Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will discover that Lizzy’s adoption was not properly filed and this could mean that there would be some issues cooking already.

On Tuesday, one family will disagree about parenting matters. Quinn will receive a serious threat. Spoilers also say that on this upcoming episode, Quinn will fear for her life as she will find herself on the opposite side of a loaded gun wielded by Katie.

On Wednesday, Quinn will tell Ridge that she feels uneasy about going back to work, writes Soaps She Knows. Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) cannot talk Katie out of her irrational suspicions.

Ivy will be concerned about how fast this feud has been escalating and will do what she can to talk some sense into Kati, but she just would not budge and would even get more irrational.

On Thursday, Carter will get bad timing with Rick regarding a legal matter. Katie and Quinn’s feud will start getting really serious.

On Friday, Katie will have to answer to the police. Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) will try to mediate an argument between Steffy Forrester (Jacquelinne MacInnes Wood) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

Other spoilers for this week reveal that Katie will snap after she gets fired by Quinn. Carter will show Rick that there are issues with their surrogacy agreement with Nicole.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs every weekday on CBS at 1:30 p.m. and on POP at 6:30 p.m. in the US. It also airs every weekday at 7:30 a.m. on the TEN Channel in Australia