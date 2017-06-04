'Sense8' cancelled after 2 seasons despite strong reviews

“Sense8” is a really fun show to watch, but those who had enjoyed it would not be able to get any more since Netflix has just cancelled it for good. Although the cluster did score a big win at the end of season 2, the crew would not be able to enjoy anything from it since Netflix has officially cancelled the hit series.

This has been confirmed by Netflix’s Vice President of Original Content Cindy Holland who said that after 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster would be coming to an end. She then went on to express her gratitude to the creators, cast and fans for their love and support.

This sad news comes just a week after Netflix cancelled “The Get Down” after just one season, notes Den of Geek. This and “Sense8” cost the company a lot to produce. For “Sense8,” they had to shoot it all over the world with a large cast which blew its budget to goliath proportions.

While reviews were good, the sci-fi series which was brought to viewers by “The Matrix” creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski was struggling in terms of viewership. Netflix does not ever disclose its ratings, but sources say that it keeps high standards and are very restrictive when it comes to viewership figures.

“Sense8” debuted to middling reviews in season 1. When it was first released in 2015, it held a decent 67 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It came back much stronger when season 2 was released where the series fared at 79 percent of critics’ score. While reviews are pretty good, the show has developed a dedicated cult following of its own and this has raised the show’s audience score to 92 percent. However, despite all these, Netflix remains firm to cancel the show for good.

This cancellation comes as a big shock for all of Netflix, since there were already rumours that the company was already gearing up the cast for talks for an upcoming third season. Netflix is also noted to be quite lenient on its series and does not really cancel them if not for a very good reason.

The cancellation of “Sense8” will surely be a tough one for fans because it has garnered a loyal following and lots of love from viewers from all around the world. This is also a new low for diverse programming since “Sense8” followed to lives of a transgender woman and a gay man. It also showed people from varied unique and most often underrepresented minorities. The remainder of the show can be viewed on all Netflix channels worldwide, including Australia.