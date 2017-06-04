'Gotham' season 5 finale spoilers: The freaks are coming; Ras Al Ghul debuts [Video]

Original air date on FOX: June 5
Gotham
Gotham's official Facebook cover photo. Facebook/Gotham

Everybody knows that young Bruce Wayne would eventually become Batman in “Gotham.” For those who know more of Batman lore, they would also be aware that such a transition would not be possible at all without the help of a dedicated and tough mentor. As the show is drawing closer to a Batman timeline in full bloom, the more familiar elements and characters are going to be introduced very soon.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Gotham” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

This might not be much of a surprise, but Ra’s al Ghul is coming to “Gotham” very soon. Of course everyone knew that such entrance was bound to happen, but the big question is how will Bruce Wayne’s mysterious and sheepish mentor be reinvented in “Gotham’s” twisted and dark style?

Ra’s al Ghul, indeed, has some big plans for Bruce Wayne, notes CBR. The latest teaser centres in on the controversial character’s entrance in the show, which mark’s Monday’s season finale. He will be played by “Game of Thrones” veteran actor Alexander Siddig, who reveals what his motivations are for his take on the character.

Siddig says that every time he approaches a scene, he figures out how to land his own character. “I want to make an impact. I don’t want to disappoint the people who already love this show” says Siddig. This take on Ra’s al Ghul makes him some sort of an omnipresent and a deity. He has this uncanny ability of being able to hear to prayers of acolytes all throughout the city.

Ra’s can be very brutal at times, but kind and fatherly when needed. This corroborates with his desire to be a father figure for Bruce, in place of Alfred. In the teaser, Ra’s tells Bruce that he could be the one thing that has evaded him for all his life, an heir.

The arrival of this instrumental character has also excited fellow cast members of “Gotham.” David Mazouz himself says that he feels beyond ecstatic. Erin Richards also comments that this is just the most genius casting since Alexander is a very lovely person, which makes him an ideal villain. This is not the first time that Ra’s al Ghul will appear in a TV show, since the character also appeared in “Arrow” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” played by Matthew Nable.

Gotham” airs on FOX in the US. It can also be watched in Australia on SyFy.

Ra’s Al Ghul Emerges From The Darkness | Season 3 | GOTHAM

Source: Gotham/YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car