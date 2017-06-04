'iZombie' season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Liv and Peyton team up; Ravi gets terrified; Major meets Big Ally in ‘Return of the Dead Guy’

Those who want a little bit of a ghost story are in for a treat in Season 3 episode 10 of “iZombie.” The show is going to bring viewers an episode that will be one of the funnier ones, which is what happens when Liv shows her romantic side. However, there will still be some sort of drama when she has to figure out what to do about a new problem. She will come across something that will affect almost every aspect of her life.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “iZombie” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

The previous episode ended with almost every member of Team Z in a state of flux as Liv (Rose McIver) dealt with an attack on the DA Baracus. In the meantime, Clive reencountered Bozzio while Major spent some time with his mysterious new friend. As for Ravi, he discovered the zombie hunter’s true plan, which was not too nice. Ultimately, the episode ended with Mr. Boss making his evil return to Seattle.

The official synopsis reveals that Peyton (Aly Michalka) and Liv will find themselves on a surprising wild goose chase, writes Cartermatt. Ravi (Rahul Kohli) will get terrified when the truth hunter’s plans are revealed. Somewhere else, Major (Rober Buckley) will get comfortable with an unexpected ally.

The fun factor is all set to be revved up as Peyton and Liv join forces and find themselves on an unexpected chase. In the episode’s trailer, Liv will start seeing the ghost of her late ex-boyfriend Drake, while seemingly engaging in BDSM with her best friend Peyton. She even tells her “You must be freaked out.”

Drake’s ghost will continue to appear before Liv, to her annoyance, even while she is in bed with her new boyfriend Justin (Tongayi Chirisa). Justin will wonder what is happening, to which Liv frankly answers “It’s my deceased ex-boyfriend showing up.”

Drake first appeared in Season 2 episode 9 where he was shot after Don E. (Bryce Hodgson) told someone that Drake could know something about Utopium. A wounded Drake was then brought to Shady Plots and later ended up at the morgue, where he turns into a zombie.

This upcoming episode of “iZombie,” titled “Return of the Dead Guy,” will air on Tuesday, June 6, at 9 p.m. on The CW in the US. In Australia, it airs on SyFy. The series also appears on Netflix US and Netflix Australia.

iZombie | Return Of The Dead Guy Trailer | The CW

Source: The CW Television Network/YouTube