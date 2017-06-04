'iZombie' season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Liv and Peyton team up; Ravi gets terrified; Major meets Big Ally in ‘Return of the Dead Guy’

Original air date on The CW: June 6
By @nessdoctor on
iZombie' Season 3 Coming This April! Major not seen in last promotional photo
Screenshot of lead actress Rose McIver as Liv Moore. Instagram/ thecwizombie

Those who want a little bit of a ghost story are in for a treat in Season 3 episode 10 of “iZombie.” The show is going to bring viewers an episode that will be one of the funnier ones, which is what happens when Liv shows her romantic side. However, there will still be some sort of drama when she has to figure out what to do about a new problem. She will come across something that will affect almost every aspect of her life.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “iZombie” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

The previous episode ended with almost every member of Team Z in a state of flux as Liv (Rose McIver) dealt with an attack on the DA Baracus. In the meantime, Clive reencountered Bozzio while Major spent some time with his mysterious new friend. As for Ravi, he discovered the zombie hunter’s true plan, which was not too nice. Ultimately, the episode ended with Mr. Boss making his evil return to Seattle.

The official synopsis reveals that Peyton (Aly Michalka) and Liv will find themselves on a surprising wild goose chase, writes Cartermatt. Ravi (Rahul Kohli) will get terrified when the truth hunter’s plans are revealed. Somewhere else, Major (Rober Buckley) will get comfortable with an unexpected ally.

The fun factor is all set to be revved up as Peyton and Liv join forces and find themselves on an unexpected chase. In the episode’s trailer, Liv will start seeing the ghost of her late ex-boyfriend Drake, while seemingly engaging in BDSM with her best friend Peyton. She even tells her “You must be freaked out.”

Drake’s ghost will continue to appear before Liv, to her annoyance, even while she is in bed with her new boyfriend Justin (Tongayi Chirisa). Justin will wonder what is happening, to which Liv frankly answers “It’s my deceased ex-boyfriend showing up.”

Drake first appeared in Season 2 episode 9 where he was shot after Don E. (Bryce Hodgson) told someone that Drake could know something about Utopium. A wounded Drake was then brought to Shady Plots and later ended up at the morgue, where he turns into a zombie.

This upcoming episode of “iZombie,” titled “Return of the Dead Guy,” will air on Tuesday, June 6, at 9 p.m. on The CW in the US. In Australia, it airs on SyFy. The series also appears on Netflix US and Netflix Australia.

iZombie | Return Of The Dead Guy Trailer | The CW

Source: The CW Television Network/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
2017 French Open: Andy Murray feels he can go the distance in Paris
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'The Originals' season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Klaus invites his siblings over; Freya convinces Hayley to join her; Kol is torn in ‘Phantomesque’ [Trailer]
'The 100' season 5 poster competition open to 'talented' fandom
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Darth Vader suit piece
TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2017
'Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: Scott Flanary and Brooke Camhi, aka #TeamBrookeandScott win 'TAR' 29 [VIDEOS]
'The Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: #TeamBrookeandScott wins 'TAR' 29
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car