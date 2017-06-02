'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2

While we might still be recovering from the Season 13 finale of “Grey’s Anatomy,” fans are already anticipating what Season 14 has to bring. There have been a few things about Season 14 that are known for now. First is that Jerrika Hinton is gone for good as she has joined Alan Ball’s upcoming HBO drama. This means an end to her character’s life at “Grey’s Anatomy.” Fans are also close to getting look at the firefighter spinoff before it launches in 2018.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Grey’s Anatomy” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

Some sources speculate that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Rigg’s (Martin Henderson) relationship is about to be gone for good, as well. Now that Owen Hunt’s (Kevin McKidd) sister is back, things are getting seriously reminiscent of Season 2, when McDreamy chose Meredith over his own ex-wife Addison (Kate Walsh). It might be hard to imagine that she will be able to pull that off again.

After learning that her boyfriend’s lost love, Megan (Molly Kidder) was not dead as they would believe for years, notes TV Line. Grey had earlier broken the news to Riggs and, once he got over getting shocked, he was elated as expected. He was so happy that he even embraced her while lifting her off the ground before realizing that he was celebrating the fact the their romance had been killed by Megan’s coming back from the dead.

This is when Nathan took off to join Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Owen at the military hospital to where Megan was to be flown off. However, it might not be as clear as it seems. As they have fought so hard to win over Meredith, Riggs might find it easy to end what they had begun earlier.

There is also a chance that Maggie’s (Kelly McCreary) love life could take a messy turn. Things might have gone out smooth for her, but it could easy on season 14. Viewers are not sure how Maggie would fare when inserted into a love triangle with April (Sarah Drew) and Jackson (Jesse Williams). However, most fans would agree that she deserves a win in the love life department after struggling for so long.

There definitely is a lot to come in season 14, but all these rumours should be taken with a grain of salt. How these relationships will fare when the upcoming season comes remains to be seen.

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs in the US on ABC on Thursday. In Australia, it airs on Channel Seven.