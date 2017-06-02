'The Originals' season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Klaus invites his siblings over; Freya convinces Hayley to join her; Kol is torn in ‘Phantomesque’ [Trailer]

Original air date on The CW: June 2
By @nessdoctor on
Joseph Morgan poses with the award he won for favorite actor in a new TV series for his role in "The Originals." the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 8, 2014. Reuters/Kevork Djansezian

A lot of exciting things have taken place this season, but this episode titled “Phantomesque” will be quite revealing and big decisions will have to be made. There will be strong family ties but what will be ultimately chosen is yet to be seen.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “The Originals” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

This upcoming episode is quite notable because it will be directed by Daniel Gillies. This marks the third episode helmed by a series regular, because both Charles Michael Davis and Joseph Morgan have already taken on directorial duties for an episode this season. This is not really the first time that Gillies has directed, but this will be the first time that he will be directing for the show.

The official synopsis for this upcoming episode provides that just after the tragic events of the previous episode, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) will request his siblings Rebeka (Claire Holt) and Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic) to return home and stay by their family against The Hollow, writes Cartermatt. In the meantime, Freya (Riley Voelkel) will try to convince Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) to join her for a dangerous trip that will put both their lives in danger, but this could be the only way to save somebody else whom they value.

Tensions will flare up when Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) will lead a hunt for The Hollow. This puts him on a collision course with the person whom he was not really prepared to face. As Kol mourns for the loss of Davina (Danielle Campbell), he gets forced to consider the great lengths that he would have to go through to see her once again.

For Klaus, there is a price that he will have to pay for inviting Kol. The Original is not very stable. He still has to forgive his own family for taking the life of his one and only true love, Davina. There is also a chance that Kol will go with the opposite side since The Hollow can sense how desperate he is to be with the witch. Klaus does not need any more complications so that he can conquer the enemy, but he does not really have a choice. Elijah’s soul is trapped and Kol’s siblings need him.

This episode of “The Originals” will air on The CW in the US on Friday June 2. It will also air in Australia on Fox 8.

The Originals | Inside The Originals: Phantomesque | The CW

Source: The CW Television Network/YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car