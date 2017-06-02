'Gotham' season 5 finale spoilers: Bruce Wayne actor says Harley Quinn will be wreaking havoc in Gotham City soon

Since “Gotham” first aired, fans were treated to earlier reinventions of their favourite Batman characters. From Penguin, the Riddler to their own twisted counterpart of Joker, “Gotham” has surely delivered with uniquely chilling remakes of Batman villains. That said, fans have been anticipating the comeback of a favourite DC villain and latest news say that she will be seen earlier than most fans might have thought.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “Gotham” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

After a lot of speculation when Harley Quinn would appear, one “Gotham” star has finally given an exact answer. David Mazouz, who plays Bruce Wayne, categorically said that she will be in the finale. Earlier, executive producer John Stevens also revealed that Harley Quinn is likely to be introduced even before the end of the season, perhaps in Episode 22 , writes TV Guide.

In DC lore, Harley Quinn was once Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a resident psychiatrist for Arkham Asylum who later on gets tasked with helping the Joker cope with his problems. Unfortunately, Joker gets too manipulative and his psychiatrist ends up the unknowing victim. The doctor falls in love with Joker to the point where she gets obsessed with him and devotes every fibre of her being to being under his control. Eventually, she helps him break out of the institution and becomes his love interest and most loyal sidekick.

Recently, Harley Quinn gained even more prominence with Margot Robbie’s version of the character in “Suicide Squad.” The gorgeous Australian was able to portray everyone’s favourite DC villainess in a twisted yet fun manner, which earned the love of a lot of people. This could also be one reason why a lot of “Gotham” fans are eagerly anticipating her appearance in the show.

With Joker already establishing his presence on the series, it is only a matter of time before his other half will make her triumphant debut. There have been no confirmations yet as to who will take the helm of the female trickster, but Erin Richards, who plays Barbara Kean, has hinted at a major change for her character, making her the primary candidate to be Harley Quinn.

The actress says that Harley Quinn seems hell bent for destruction’s sake, but Barbara is more organized. She uses her head a bit more in her approach in climbing the ladder and taking control of everything. How Harley Quinn unveils her glorious presence remains to be seen. “Gotham” will air on Monday 8 p.m. on FOX. It can also be viewed in Australia through SyFy.

