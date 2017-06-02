'Wonder Woman' still running in Lebanon despite call for boycott because of Israeli actress Gal Gadot

"Wonder Woman" opened in theatres June 1
By @nessdoctor on
Gal Gadot
Actress Gal Gadot poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice" in Mexico City, Mexico, March 19, 2016 Reuters/Henry Romero

Wonder Woman is the latest DC character to have released a standalone film and it seems to be getting very good reviews so far. However, while the whole world has been anticipating this, this is not actually the case in one particular country. “Wonder Woman” has been officially banned in Lebanon just shortly after the film was scheduled to screen in cinemas.

As to why a ban could happen to such a big movie, this was prompted by Lebanese group Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel-Lebanon. This is because “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, who plays the lead role, is an Israeli and a former soldier in the Israeli army.

Numerous Lebanese cinemas including Grand Cinemas announced that the said ban was official on Twitter. The tweets state that “Wonder Woman” has been forbidden and will no longer be showing in all cinemas across the country.

Well, not entirely. According to Deadline, the title is set to play in just 15 locations, which is just a small territory in the overall international box office gross for a movie of this kind. Surprisingly, Lebanon did not extend this ban to previous movies starring Gadot. “Fast 7” earned $1.8 million in the territory while “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” earned $843,000.

Lebanon and Israel are in an official state of war. Lebanon has a law that boycotts products that come from Israel and prohibits Lebanese citizens from travelling or making contact with Israelis. The boycott group has indicated on its Facebook page that Gadot is a supporter of Israel’s military policies.

Despite this ban, reports say that the movie is still running across Lebanon despite such aggressive prohibitions. “Wonder Woman” opens in at least one Beirut cinema and there are already posters and digital billboards spreading all around the Lebanese capital.

Prior to being cast as Wonder Woman, Gadot has been consistent in praising Israel’s military in the 2014 Gaza-Israel conflict. However, when she was cast as Wonder Woman, she has kept all social media accounts largely connected to promoting the film. The actress has reportedly been censored to speak about the ban, as well, writes the Times of Israel. Instead, her fans got to see her behind the scenes as she shoots, works out, and how it is to be Wonder Woman when she is not in her armor while wielding a sword and a shield.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
