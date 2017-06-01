'Once Upon A Time' season 7 work begins in new office

By @sachintrivedig on
'Once Upon A Time'
Actress Jennifer Morrison and creator and executive producer Adam Horowitz, on the new series "Once Upon A Time" speak during a panel sesssion at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills , California August 7, 2011. Reuters/Fred Prouser

Work on “Once Upon A Time” season 7 has officially begun. Executive Producer Adam Horowitz confirmed that he has started working on the show recently. The new office building they are using this year also has an interesting history to it, which also has a strong connection to the TV series.

Horowitz is busy writing the script of the next season of the popular fantasy TV series. The producer is just back from a short vacation, and he described getting back to work as a “mind (and face) bender.” The plot promises to hold just as many twists and turns as the show has been delivering in the past few years.

The team is working in a new office this time around. Horowitz revealed how the building they are working in has some interesting history to it, as well as a strong connection to the show.

On the first day of work for the next season, Horowitz was working in the Shorts Building at Walt Disney Studios. The building was constructed from the two original Animation Buildings on Hyperion Avenue in Hollywood. In 1939-40 the sections of the building were moved to Burbank.

When the sections of the building were still in Hollywood, it was used by the animation staff of Disney. They worked on some of the most well known projects like “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” here. This building is now home to various Studio Operations departments.

Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) was an important character on the show till now. However, the TV series is going for a reboot, so the fans had to say good bye to many of their favourite characters. Some familiar characters like Mr. Gold (Robert Carlyle) and Regina (Lana Parrilla) will return in “Once Upon A Time” season 7, but they will feel like whole new set of characters.

Day 1 was a mind (and face) bender.  #onceuponatime #season7

A post shared by Adam Horowitz (@adamhorowitzla) on May 30, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT

Our new offices have some history to them... #OnceUponATime #season7 #day1

A post shared by Adam Horowitz (@adamhorowitzla) on May 30, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Credit: Adam Horowitz/ Instagram

