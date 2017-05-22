'Once Upon A Time' season 7 spoilers: Evil Queen and Rumple will be new characters, thanks to a curse

'Once Upon a Time'
Cast member Larra Parrilla poses during a photocall for the TV series "Once Upon A Time" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

The Evil Queen and Rumple will be back in “Once Upon A Time” season 7, but given that the show is going in for a reset; they will appear as different characters. There is a new curse to deal with, and that means there is a new villain the heroes will have to face together.

Many of the regular faces on the show will be missing when the TV series returns. But, Lana Parrilla (Regina) is one of the lucky few who will return. In an interview with GoldDerby, posted on YouTube, the actress revealed that they are all playing “different characters” this time around. With a grown up Henry (Andrew J. West), she wondered what that means for her character. Will Regina be much older now?

Parilla hasn’t had the chance to interact with the producers of the show so much, to learn about what’s in store for her character. She is excited to find out about the next chapter in the life of her character, but at the moment it is all “unknown.”

In a lighter moment, when asked what new Disney character Parilla would like to see on the show, the actress said that she would like to see “Star Wars” incorporated into the plot somehow. Disney bought Lucasfilms, so the actress is eager to see Darth Vader paired up with the Evil Queen.

Parilla said that she was meeting with Executive Producer Eddy Kitsis later that day, and promised to get all the information she can by talking with him about her character and the plot.

The Evil Queen will not be the only one with a new identity. ABC entertainment President Channing Dungey said at the network’s Upfronts presentation that Rumple (Robert Carlyle) and Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) will also be getting new identities. All the changes in the characters are because of a new curse.

