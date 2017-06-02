TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2017

Each month, Netflix adds new movies and TV shows to its exciting roster. This month is particularly exciting because some Netflix originals are coming as well as a healthy dose of classics and new seasons of TV series.

On June 1, new TV shows will be “Arrow: Season 5,” “Intersection: Season 2,” “Mutant Busters: Season 2,” “Off Camera With Sam Jomes: Series 3,” “The 100: Season 4” and “West Coast Customs: Season 3”

There are a lot of movies that will begin airing on June 1 including “1 Night,” “13 Going on 30,” “Amor.com,” “The Ant Bully,” “The Bucket List,” “Burlesque,” “Catfight,” “Catwoman,” “Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All,” “Days of Grace,” “Devil’s Bride,” “Full Metal Jacket,” “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson,” “Little Boxes,” “My Left Foot,” “Playing It Cool,” “The Queen,” “Rounders,” “The Sixth Sense,” “Spring,” “Vice,” “Yarn,” “Young Frankenstein” and “Zodiac.”

Available on June 2 are “Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2,” “Flaked: Season 2,” “The Homecoming: Collection” and “Inspector Gadget: Season 3.” On June 4, “Turn: Washington’s Spies: Season 3” will be streaming.

Movies that will air on June 2 will be “Lucid Dream,” “Saving Bansky” and “Los Ultimos de Filipinas.” On June 3, “Acapulco La Vida Va,” “Blue Gold: American Jeans,” “Headshot,” “Three,” “Tunnel” and “War on Everyone” will start streaming. “Suite Francaise” will start airing on June 5.” “Disturbing The Peace” and “Trolls” will both start airing on June 7.

“My Only Love Song: Season 1” and “Orange Is The New Black: Season 5” will both be streaming on June 9. “Quantico; Season 2” will be airing on June 14. “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD: Season 4” will be available starting June 15.

On June 16, “Aquarius: Season 2,” “El Chapo: Season 1,” “The Ranch: Part 3,” and “World of Winx: Season 3” will air be available for streaming. Vulture says that “Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13” as well as “Scandal: Season 6” will be available on June 17. “Shooter: Season 1” will start airing on June 18.

“Baby Daddy: Season 6” and “Young and Hungry: Season 5” will be available starting June 21. “Free Rein: Season 1” and “GLOW: Season 1” will both start streaming on June 23. On June 30, “Chef & My Fridge: Collection,” “Gypsy: Season 1” and “Little Witch Academia: Season 1” will all start streaming. There are a lot more movies on the list that may vary from country to country so be sure to check them out.

Orange is the New Black | Season 5 Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Source: Netflix/YouTube