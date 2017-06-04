'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for June 5-9: Lani and JJ make a shocking discovery; Paul spirals out of control; Eli goes missing

Original air date on NBC: Weekdays
By @nessdoctor on
Days of Our Lives
"Days of Our Lives"

This is going to be one short week for “Days of Our Lives” (DOOL) since it will not be airing on Thursday, June 8, and Friday, June 9. However, there are stunning moments on the way. Several Salemites are stranded on an island and, before they know it, the situation quickly gets desperate. They are in for a lot of danger. In fact, a mosquito had just bitten Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) and it carries a mysterious illness. Some shocking and scary symptoms will quickly surface and this will make everyone panic.

On Monday, June 5, Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) will ask Raines (Aaron Spears) to look into Dario Hernandez’s (Jordi Vilasuso) part of the big story. Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will learn disturbing news about the island they are in.

A closer look at this upcoming episode reveals that Lani and JJ will inform the others that the mosquitoes on the island are deadlier than they seem. They will come across an old diary wherein they will learn that before them, somebody who was bitten by a mosquito on the island went amock and murdered his own wife.

Paul will get increasingly erratic while Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will get closer. It is pretty obvious that Gabi has been finally coming to grips for her feelings for Chad. It is just that they could not unleash all that passion before. Their love for each other will grow this week, but Paul’s condition could be a threat.

On Tuesday, the castaways will panic when they realize that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) is gone. John Black (Drake Hogestyn) wil get summoned to return his ISA mission and will prepare to say goodbye to Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

On Wednesday, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will lash out on Valerie after getting upset about Eli. Claire Brady (Olivia Keegan) will get furious when she finds out what Jade has done.

The situation gets really tough when Eli vanishes into thin air, writes Soaps She Knows. When everyone searches for him, he will be facing off with Paul. They will into a fierce one and it would have to be concluded with a “kill of be killed” situation.

While this will be one explosive week, “Days of Our Lives” will not air on Thursday June 8 as well as on Friday June 9.

Days of Our Lives ” airs on NBC every Monday to Thursday on NBC in the United States. It also airs every weekdays at 12:45 p.m. on Arena in Australia.

