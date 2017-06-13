'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16: Phyllis and Billy take their relationship to the next level [VIDEOS]

By @JanSSS8 on
The Young and the Restless star Gina Tognoni
"The Young and the Restless" star Gina Tognoni poses for a photo on her Instagram account.

"The Young and the Restless" ("Y&R") cast, including Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Billy (Jason Thompson), Dina (Marla Adams), Jack (Peter Bergman), Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), Neil (Kristoff St. John), Juliet (Laur Allen), Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu), Charlie (William "Bill" Foster, Sr.), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Scott (Blair Redford), Sharon (Sharon Case), Nick (Joshua Morrow), Abby (Melissa Ordway), Michael (Nicholas Benedict), Devon (Bryton James), Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson), will be on the spotlight in the episodes from June 13-16 (Tuesday to Friday). Some of the important scenes include Phyllis and Billy moving forward and taking their relationship to the next level. Plus, Sharon and Scott's relationship will intensify. Read on to learn more about your favourite Genoa City residents. 

Spoiler alert! This update contains 'Young and the Restless' spoilers for the week of June 12. Read on to learn more about the events that will transpire this week.

Chloe fights back, Billy and Phyllis move forward

Soaps.sheknows reports that on Tuesday, June 13, Chloe will fight back and pull a gun on Dr Harris. Meanwhile, Phyllis and Billy will decide to go to the next level in their relationship and they will take a big step together. As for Cane, he will raise his voice at Victoria. Plus, Leslie will ask Hilary for more information about something and Jack will make Dina an offer that is hard to refuse. Kevin will put his foot down and insist that he won't leave without bringing Chloe with him.

Reed vs Charlie

According to TV Guide, the "Y&R" episode on Wednesday will show Charlie clashing with Reed. Meanwhile, Victoria doesn't want to settle with Juliet and Neil worries about his family being broken up. Plus, Mattie notices that something is not right with Cane. As for Juliet, she will get a message from Leslie. She'll also tell Hilary that the judge must have ruled already. Elsewhere, Tessa is curious about why Zack travelled to Genoa City.

It's getting hotter and hotter for Sharon and Scott

Thursday's episode will feature Scott and Sharon's relationship which continues to heat up. Plus, Abby will begin dating again and Nick will come to Victoria's defense. Finally on Friday, Ashley will plot out her next move and Devon will warn Cane about something. Michael will also have some bad news to share with someone.

'Y&R' recap for Monday's episode

The episode on Monday, June 12, showed Victoria giving Ashley important advice. Meanwhile, Kevin continued to look for Chloe and Nikki started to question Tessa and her loyalty. Kevin also confronted Dr Harris about Chloe. Plus, Abby is worried on how Victor will react if he finds out that she's working with Jack. As for Scott, he finally accepted Victor's challenge.

"The Young and Restless" episodes air on weekdays in Australia on Foxtel Arena. It also airs in the US every Monday to Friday on CBS. Stay tuned for more "Y&R" updates.

