'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 1: Dina warns Neil; Devon and Hilary revisit their feelings; Kevin opens up to Gloria

After a devastating event takes place, characters deal with the aftermath. Some people will turn against each other in the quest for the truth. Meanwhile, there will be some warm moments between a former couple. Certain characters are bound to open up on some crucial matters in this upcoming episode of “The Young and the Restless” (Y&R).

Spoiler alert! This article contains “The Young and the Restless” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

Spoilers reveal that on Thursday, June 1, Dina Abbott Mergeron (Marla Adams) will warn Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) to take note of who he is talking to. Something unexpected will happen to Neil. Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Hilary Hamilton (Mishael Morgan) will revisit their feelings for each other. Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) will get some news from Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan). He will also open up to Gloria Abbott Bardwell (Judith Chapman). Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) will inform Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) that their mother wants to stay.

A closer look at this upcoming episode reveals that Chelsea will have to deliver some tough news to Kevin. As Chelsea will begin to cry, Kevin will wonder what the matter really is. Chelsea will struggle to get the words out of her mouth and she knows that all this will tear Kevin apart.

Chelsea will be left with no other choice but to say it. She will apologize to Kevin, but Chloe is already dead. Kevin will be in total shock when Chelsea will describe what took place in Louisiana. He will break down as he deals with everything, writes Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Kevin will eventually grasp the reality of what happened, but he could lash out at Chelsea for messing things up. Chloe would still be alive if only Chelsea just let things run their course. Her obsession with justice for Adam backfired and this cost Chloe her life.

Kevin could also be angry with Victor when his role in the situation gets revealed. For now, Kevin will have to face his grief and should come up with a way how he will share all this with Bella (Gia Poeme). He will not be too sure how he can tell his daughter that her mother is gone. Chloe’s death will surely shake things up for the family.

This upcoming episode of “The Young and the Restless” will air on CBS on Thursday in the US. It will also air on Arena in Australia.