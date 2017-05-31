‘Riverdale' season 2 promises a much darker storyline; season 1 has an alternate ending, says KJ Apa

Fans were excited to see what “Riverdale” had to offer when it was first announced, and everyone would agree that season one surely delivered a darker version of what could be the most popular comic book in the world. This, however, resulted to an enjoyably twisted series for young adults that totally reinvented how “Archie” should be taken.

According to “Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse, the next season is about to get even darker and packed with more twists than the first one. Even before “Riverdale” premiered, the series was already marketed to be a moody and subversive take on the original Archie comics, which were very wholesome. Season one of “Riverdale” reinvented this and took a deep dive into the town that Archie and his crew call home.

The show’s second season will get even more bleak and Sprouse is not even the first actor to say this. Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica, revealed in an interview earlier this month that Archie himself is about to get a story line that is more grim, writes Screen Rant. This is likely to be tied to his father who got shot in the final moments of season 1.

Sprouse, however, was not specific about which character was about to get a more disturbing story arc. He however said that the whole show in general was about to get even more mysterious. All these revelations are in line with what showrunner Roberto Aguirre Sacasa said in the weeks that would lead to the finale of the first season.

While the season one ending surely shocked a lot of viewers, it was actually supposed to be something completely different. KJ Apa, who plays Archie, confessed that the ending was originally something very different, writes Mirror. The actor says that the alternate ending was shown to him and Luke Perry, who plays Fred Andrews.

When asked about what the alternate ending would have been, KJ Apa said that he was not sure about what he was supposed to say, but he revealed that it had something to do with the Blossoms. Regardless of what such ending was supposed to be, Fred was still shot and things will remain shaken for Archie when season two starts airing. KJ Apa did say that his character will be very different as his character will be pretty shaken up and things will get gnarly.

There’s still no final return date for “Riverdale” on The CW in the US but production is set to begin in June 2017. The show also airs on Netflix US and Netflix Australia.

