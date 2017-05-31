'American Horror Story' season 7 cast updates: Key 'Roanoke' character confirms return to AHS

“American Horror Story: Roanoke” was very memorable for a lot of reasons. One thing that viewers could never forget was the twist that turned everything upside down in the end.

Ryan Murphy has his unique way of finding what fans want, even if they don’t know they want it yet. While he recycles elements from previous seasons, he makes sure that all that viewers will see again are those that they will remember for the right reasons. This is why although the later instalments of “American Horror Story” features recycled content, viewers are still eager for what they are about to witness.

For this upcoming season, Bloody Disgusting confirms that Cheyenne Jackson, who was instrumental in “American Horror Story: Roanoke’s” twist, will be back to the FX’s horror series for season 7. His return to the franchise has been the subject of numerous rumours, but it was not until paparazzi caught the 41-year-old actor with co-star Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters that these were confirmed, notes JustJared.

While he may be largely remembered for his contribution to “American Horror Story: Roanoke” twist, Cheyenne is actually no stranger for Ryan Murphy, even for his other projecCopyts. He played the role of Will Drake in “Hotel” and Sidney James in “Roanoke.” He also had some previous work with Ryan Murphy in three episodes of “Glee.”

As of this point, it is not yet clear what Cheyenne Jackson’s role will be, but it has been revealed earlier that the new season will tackle the 2016 presidential election. Some cryptic clues have been dropped earlier, but anticipating fans are still left clueless about what to expect for season 7.

Regardless of how Ryan Murphy will paint the 2016 presidential elections in his signature “American Horror Story” fashion, it is certain that Cheyenne Jackson is an actor that the creator can count on. This is especially in delivering a chilling performance in the same manner that the twist of “American Horror Story: Roanoke” was revealed. While previous seasons of AHS were very secretive pending their premieres, the show has been quite gracious with a lot of hints this time.

Despite these, fans can expected to be chilled to the bone when the next season comes out. How viewers will respond when the horror series features politics remains to be seen when “American Horror Story” returns to FX in the US in fall 2017. In Australia, the show airs on Channel Eleven.

Read More: 'American Horror Story' season 7 spoilers: Election-themed horrors to showcase Clinton and Trump personalities

Read More: 'American Horror Story' season 7 spoilers: Billie Lourd dyes hair silver because 'Winter is coming'