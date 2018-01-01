'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 2-5: Scott asks forgiveness

By @JanSSS8 on
The Young and the Restless stars Daniel Hall and Tracey Bregman
The Young and the Restless stars Daniel Hall and Tracey Bregman pose for a photo together. Hall portrays the character Scott Grainger on "Y&R," while Bregman plays Lauren Fenmore in the long-running CBS soap opera. theoriginaldanielhall/Instagram

"The Young and the Restless" cast, such as Daniel Hall (Scott), Peter Bergman (Jack), Daniel Goddard (Cane), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Thad Luckinbill (JT), Joshua Morrow (Nick), Christel Khalil (Lily), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki), Doug Davidson (Paul), Gina Tognoni (Phyllis) and Lauralee Bell (Christine) will be featured in the "Y&R" episodes from Tuesday to Friday. It will show Nick confronting Abby and Scott asking for forgiveness. Plus, trouble returns to Genoa City.

Spoiler alert! This update has 'Young and Restless' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about what will happen next.

According to Soaps.sheknows, CBS will air an old episode of "Y&R" on New Year's Day 2018. On Tuesday, it will feature Abby being confronted by Nick and Jill making some difficult decisions. Plus, JT is concerned about Reed and how Billy has influence over him. Wednesday's episode will show trouble coming back to wreak havoc in Genoa City. As for Jack, his efforts to help Dina will come up short and even backfire on him. Elsewhere, Sharon will find a way to get back at Scott and Abby.

On Thursday, Scott will ask for forgiveness. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Nick will experience a crisis that will ultimately divide them. As for Jack and Ashley, they will reach common ground and agree on something. Friday's episode will show Cane and Lily feeling their intense attraction for each other. As for Abby, she'll stand her ground. Meanwhile, Traci will be caught unaware by a surprising situation.

More "B&B" spoilers

Nick will inform Sharon about Scott's involvement with another woman. As for Sharon, she'll find it hard to believe Nick's story. However, she'll eventually think it's true and she'll smack Abby. Plus, Lily and JT will reconnect with each other and Christian will go missing on Chelsea's watch. 

'The Young and the Restless' recap

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air on weekdays in Australia on the Foxtel Arena channel. It also airs on the CBS network in the US during weekdays. Stay tuned for more "Y&R" spoilers and updates about your favourite Genoa City residents.

Watch the 'Young and Restless' videos from the official Facebook page of the soap:

Related
Join the Discussion
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Warriors star Draymond Green ejected for second time in the season
Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball to skip 2-game road trip
Chris Paul now eligible to sign extension with Rockets
Ash Barty viewed as Australia's great Grand Slam hope
UFC 219 results: Cris Cyborg, Kabib Nurmagomedov continue domination
UFC 219 results: Cris Cyborg, Kabib Nurmagomedov continue domination
Roger Federer ends memorable 2017 with Hopman Cup victory
Roger Federer ends memorable 2017 with Hopman Cup victory
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Coronation Street' spoilers for New Year 2018 [VIDEO]
‘Black Lightning’ synopsis released
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: New movie still released online
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: People that Arya may kill
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 2-5: Scott asks forgiveness
'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 2-5 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Jan. 2-5: Liam storms off
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Jan. 2-5 spoilers [VIDEO]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car