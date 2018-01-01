'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 2-5: Scott asks forgiveness

The Young and the Restless stars Daniel Hall and Tracey Bregman pose for a photo together. Hall portrays the character Scott Grainger on "Y&R," while Bregman plays Lauren Fenmore in the long-running CBS soap opera.

The Young and the Restless stars Daniel Hall and Tracey Bregman pose for a photo together. Hall portrays the character Scott Grainger on "Y&R," while Bregman plays Lauren Fenmore in the long-running CBS soap opera. theoriginaldanielhall/Instagram

"The Young and the Restless" cast, such as Daniel Hall (Scott), Peter Bergman (Jack), Daniel Goddard (Cane), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Thad Luckinbill (JT), Joshua Morrow (Nick), Christel Khalil (Lily), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki), Doug Davidson (Paul), Gina Tognoni (Phyllis) and Lauralee Bell (Christine) will be featured in the "Y&R" episodes from Tuesday to Friday. It will show Nick confronting Abby and Scott asking for forgiveness. Plus, trouble returns to Genoa City.

Spoiler alert! This update has 'Young and Restless' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about what will happen next.

According to Soaps.sheknows, CBS will air an old episode of "Y&R" on New Year's Day 2018. On Tuesday, it will feature Abby being confronted by Nick and Jill making some difficult decisions. Plus, JT is concerned about Reed and how Billy has influence over him. Wednesday's episode will show trouble coming back to wreak havoc in Genoa City. As for Jack, his efforts to help Dina will come up short and even backfire on him. Elsewhere, Sharon will find a way to get back at Scott and Abby.

On Thursday, Scott will ask for forgiveness. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Nick will experience a crisis that will ultimately divide them. As for Jack and Ashley, they will reach common ground and agree on something. Friday's episode will show Cane and Lily feeling their intense attraction for each other. As for Abby, she'll stand her ground. Meanwhile, Traci will be caught unaware by a surprising situation.

Nick will inform Sharon about Scott's involvement with another woman. As for Sharon, she'll find it hard to believe Nick's story. However, she'll eventually think it's true and she'll smack Abby. Plus, Lily and JT will reconnect with each other and Christian will go missing on Chelsea's watch.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air on weekdays in Australia on the Foxtel Arena channel. It also airs on the CBS network in the US during weekdays. Stay tuned for more "Y&R" spoilers and updates about your favourite Genoa City residents.

