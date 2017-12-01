'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Dec. 1: Abby outsmarts Victoria

By @JanSSS8 on
Amelia Heinle and Melissa Ordway
Actress Amelia Heinle poses for a photo with her "The Young and the Restless" co-star Melissa Ordway. ameliamheinle/Instagram

"The Young and the Restless" cast, including Melissa Ordway (Abby), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Sharon Case (Sharon), Daniel Hall (Scott), Christel Khalil (Lily), Daniel Goddard (Cane), Eric Braeden (Victor), Michael Baldwin (Christian), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) and Eileen Davidson (Ashley), will be featured in the American soap's episodes on Friday. The important scenes that they will be part of include Abby and Victoria's conversation wherein the former will outsmart the latter, and Scott getting a job offer from New York.

Spoiler alert! This article has additional 'Young and Restless' spoilers 2017. Read on to learn about what will happen next in the CBS soap opera.

Soaps.sheknows reports that on Friday's episode of Y&R, Abby will trick Victoria and make things go in her favour. Meanwhile, Lily will help Cane with something. Cane will also find out that Sam has a premature heart condition. As for Victor, he will threaten to reveal the paternity of Christian. Elsewhere, Nikki's loyalty will be questioned. Scott will get a job offer. However, it will be based in New York. Plus, Sharon wants to ask Scott to move in with her. Ashley also confront Victor about pushing Abby out of a job. 

'The Young and the Restless' recap of this week's episodes

On Monday, Jack (Peter Bergman) reevaluated his relationship with Nikki. Meanwhile, Victor made sure to protect his reputation. As for Nick (Joshua Morrow), he searched for more information about The Underground fire. Tuesday's episode showed Victoria relishing her new role at Newman Enterprises. Plus, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) made a stunning confession. 

Abby accused Scott of double-crossing

On Wednesday, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) felt exposed. Elsewhere, Sharon's suspicions rose. As for Nick, he asked Paul (Doug Davidson) about the arsonist involved in The Underground. Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) found out about Hilary's proposal for him. Plus, Abby accused Scott of betraying her. Thursday's episode featured Cane being summoned by Sam's doctor. He was eventually given some terrible news. As for Dina, she snapped at Jack for trying to make things festive. Plus, Lily supported Cane in his hour of need. Elsewhere, Ashley informed Gloria that she's the one in charge now and that she has to deal with it. Click here to see some photos of the aforementioned scenes from the CBS website.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air on Foxtel Arena in Australia during weekdays. The US soap also airs weekdays on CBS in the US. Stay tuned for more Y&R spoilers about the residents of Genoa City, Wisconsin.

