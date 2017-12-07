'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Dec. 7-8: Dina surprises Ashley

Eileen Davidson holds her award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on &quot;Days of Our Lives&quot; as she poses backstage during the 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 22, 2014.
Eileen Davidson holds her award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on "Days of Our Lives" as she poses backstage during the 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 22, 2014. Reuters/Phil McCarten

"The Young and the Restless" cast, such as Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Marla Adams (Dina), Peter Bergman (Jack), Jerry Douglas (John), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Daniel Goddard (Cane), Christel Khalil (Lily), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Daniel Hall (Scott), Gina Tognoni (Phyllis), Jason Thompson (Billy), Joshua Morrow (Nick), Amelia Heinle (Victoria) and Sharon Case (Sharon), will be among the stars that will be featured in the soap opera's episodes from Thursday to Friday. They will be included in several scenes such as Dina's attempt to surprise Ashley and Cane's invitation for Lily to hold Sam.

Spoiler alert! This article has additional 'Young and Restless' spoilers 2017. Read on to learn about what will happen in the next episodes of the CBS soap.

According to Soaps.sheknows, the episode of Y&R on Thursday will show Ashley and Jack's argument about Jabot. It turns out they both want to control it. Ashley will also be shocked when she hears what Jack will say about John. Meanwhile, Cane will ask Lily to hold Sam. As for Hilary, she'll realise something unexpected. She'll also make a connection. Plus, Billy will plan something romantic for Phyllis. As for Abby, she'll start to think about how Scott really feels about her. 

Dina surprises Ashley

On Friday, Nick will take on a brand new challenge. He'll also ask Victoria why she's coming back to Newman. As for Ashley, Dina will end up surprising her. Plus, Scott and Abby will deny their true feelings and choose to keep it from each other. Elsewhere, Scott will get mad at Sharon. He'll tell her that he won't be more like her ex.

'The Young and the Restless' recap of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday's episodes

On Monday, Nikki will find out about how Abby gave Victor an ultimatum. He'll also believe that Victor can't take anything from him anymore. Plus, Tessa refused to vanish and accept Victor's offer of $100,000 (AU$133,025). Victor will also tell Noah that Tessa stole Nikki's gun and gave it to Crystal. Elsewhere, Chelsea struggled with a secret.

Nikki makes amends

Tuesday's episode featured Nikki saying sorry to Jack. As for Ravi, he accepted Victoria's offer after she flirted with him. Meanwhile, Nikki decided to fix things between her and Jack. Plus, Tessa's loyalty was questioned as she was backed into a corner. Dina also told Jack that Nikki has no dignity. Ashley felt in control of a certain situation. 

Kevin admits he worked with Victor

On Wednesday, Victor's partner in crime was exposed. Meanwhile, Paul called for help. Devon was tempted by Hilary and she asked him if he could put Tessa on her show. Plus, Kevin admitted something to Nikki which left her disgusted. It had something to do with working with Victor to do his dirty work. Mariah also walked in on Scott and Sharon. As for Chelsea, she reacted violently to the plan of selling Chancellor Park. Click here to see some photos of scenes from the official website of CBS.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air on weekdays in Australia on the Foxtel Arena channel. It airs on CBS in the US, also on weekdays. Stay tuned for more Y&R spoilers featuring your favourite Genoa City characters.

