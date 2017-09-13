Xbox Deals With Gold until September 19: ‘Naruto Shippuden: UNSR’ headlines

The Xbox Deals With Gold roster is packed for the second week of September. Some of this batch’s best titles include “XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition,” “Dragon Ball Xenoverse” and “Little Nightmares” for the Xbox One, and “Red Dead Redemption,” “The Bureau: XCOM Declassified” and “Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution” for the Xbox 360. Check out this week’s titles with the biggest cuts below.
The top Xbox One deal this week is “Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition” with its 85 percent discount and US$4.50 (AU$5.99) price tag. Next in line are the “Forza Motorsport 5” VIP Membership and “FIFA 17.” The add-on is now available for only US$3.00 (AU$4.04) instead of US$16.99 (AU$26.95), while the EA Sports game is currently offered at US$10.00 (AU$24.99) (or free to those with EA Access).
For the Xbox 360, “The Bureau: XCOM Declassified” and “Duke Nukem Forever” are a couple of the better buys. The former is available for just US$3.99 (AU$5.99) while the latter comes with a US$4.99 (AU$9.98) price tag for the moment. “Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution” is this week’s biggest steal with its 80 percent markdown and US$5.99 (AU$9.98) price tag.
Check out every item included in this week’s Xbox Deals With Gold line-up below. Please keep in mind that all deals with asterisks (*) are only exclusive to Gold members, but the rest are available to all. Pricing and availability are also subject to change without prior notice and may vary by county.
Xbox One Deals With Gold
- Arcade Game Series 3-in-1 Pack | Game | 60 percent off | Pub Sale
- Blackwood Crossing * | Game | 33 percent off | DWG
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin | Game | 70 percent off | Pub Sale
- Dark Souls III | Game | 60 percent off | Pub Sale
- Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition | Game | 60 percent off | Pub Sale
- Dark Souls III – Season Pass | Add-On | 60 percent off | Pub Sale
- Deformers * | Game | 33 percent off | DWG
- Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition * | Game | 67 percent off | DWG
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse | Game | 70 percent off | Pub Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass | Game | 70 percent off | Pub Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition | Game | 50 percent off | Pub Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 | Game | 40 percent off | Pub Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle | Game | 40 percent off | Pub Sale
- EA Sports FIFA 17 | Game | 75 percent off | Spotlight
- EA Sports FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition | Game | 60 percent off | Spotlight
- Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment Pack * | Add-On | 33 percent off | DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition * | Game | 50 percent off | DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass * | Add-On | 33 percent off | DWG
- Farming Simulator 17 * | Game | 50 percent off | DWG
- Fortnite – Deluxe * | Game | 25 percent off | DWG
- Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack * | Game | 25 percent off | DWG
- Forza Motorsport 5 Car Pass | Add-On | 75 percent off | Spotlight
- Forza Motorsport 5 VIP Membership | Add-On | 85 percent off | Spotlight
- Get Even | Game | 30 percent off | Pub Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card * | Game | 50 percent off | DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle * | Game | 60 percent off | DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle * | Game | 60 percent off | DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V * | Game | 50 percent off | DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Shark Cash Card * | Game | 15 percent off | DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V: Whale Shark Cash Card * | Game | 10 percent off | DWG
- Has-Been Heroes * | Game | 33 percent off | DWG
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition * | Game | 50 percent off | DWG
- LA Cops * | Game | 75 percent off | DWG
- Little Nightmares | Game | 30 percent off | Pub Sale
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition | Game | 20 percent off | Pub Sale
- Micro Machines World Series * | Game | 30 percent off | DWG
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) * | Add-On | 60 percent off | DWG
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) * | Add-On | 60 percent off | DWG
- Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8) * | Game | 60 percent off | DWG
- Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) * | Game | 60 percent off | DWG
- MotoGP17 * | Game | 30 percent off | DWG
- MXGP3 * | Game | 45 percent off | DWG
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Game | 75 percent off | Pub Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To Boruto | Game | 30 percent off | Pub Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To Boruto Pack | Game | 30 percent off | Pub Sale
- Naruto Storm 4 – Season Pass | Add-On | 50 percent off | Pub Sale
- Necropolis | Game | 50 percent off | Pub Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition | Game | 70 percent off | Pub Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Pack | Add-On | 60 percent off | Pub Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood | Game | 70 percent off | Pub Sale
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition * | Game | 67 percent off | DWG
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 | Game | 50 percent off | Pub Sale
- Project CARS Digital Edition | Game | 50 percent off | Pub Sale
- Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition | Game | 50 percent off | Pub Sale
- Sheltered * | Game | 75 percent off | DWG
- Song of the Deep * | Game | 50 percent off | DWG
- Spy Chameleon * | Game | 50 percent off | DWG
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition * | Game | 85 percent off | DWG
- Tekken 7 | Game | 30 percent off | Pub Sale
- Tekken 7 – Deluxe Edition | Game | 25 percent off | Pub Sale
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition * | Game | 50 percent off | DWG
- The Technomancer * | Game | 75 percent off | DWG
- Wheels of Aurelia * | Game | 70 percent off | DWG
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition * | Game | 60 percent off | DWG
- XCOM 2 * | Game | 60 percent off | DWG
Xbox 360 Deals With Gold
- Armored Core: Verdict Day | Games On Demand | 75 percent off | Spotlight
- Beautiful Katamari | Games On Demand | 75 percent off | Spotlight
- Bully Scholarship Edition * | Games On Demand | 50 percent off | DWG
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse | Games On Demand | 70 percent off | Spotlight
- Dragon Ball Z Budokai HD Collection | Games On Demand | 75 percent off | Spotlight
- Dragon Ball Z Ultimate Tenkaichi | Games On Demand | 75 percent off | Spotlight
- Duke Nukem Forever * | Games On Demand | 80 percent off | DWG
- Enslaved | Games On Demand | 75 percent off | Spotlight
- Eternal Sonata | Games On Demand | 75 percent off | Spotlight
- Farming Simulator – Marshall Equipment * | Add-On | 33 percent off | DWG
- Farming Simulator – Titanium Equipment * | Add-On | 33 percent off | DWG
- Farming Simulator – Titanium Vehicles * | Add-On | 33 percent off | DWG
- Farming Simulator – Ursus Equipment Pack * | Add-On | 33 percent off | DWG
- Farming Simulator – Ursus Vehicles * | Add-On | 33 percent off | DWG
- Farming Simulator – Väderstad Equipment Pack * | Add-On | 33 percent off | DWG
- Farming Simulator * | Games On Demand | 75 percent off | DWG
- Galaga Legions | Backward Compatible | 75 percent off | Spotlight
- Grand Theft Auto IV * | Games On Demand | 60 percent off | DWG
- Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony * | Add-On | 60 percent off | DWG
- Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned * | Add-On | 50 percent off | DWG
- Grand Theft Auto V * | Games On Demand | 50 percent off | DWG
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) * | Games On Demand | 60 percent off | DWG
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe (Episodes 2-8) * | Games On Demand | 60 percent off | DWG
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass * | Games On Demand | 60 percent off | DWG
- Ms. Pac-Man | Backward Compatible | 75 percent off | Spotlight
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution | Games On Demand | 80 percent off | Spotlight
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures | Arcade | 75 percent off | Spotlight
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures 2 | Games On Demand | 75 percent off | Spotlight
- Pac-Man CE DX+ All You Can Eat Add-on Pack | Backward Compatible | 50 percent off | Spotlight
- Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+ | Backward Compatible | 50 percent off | Spotlight
- Red Dead Redemption – Undead Nightmare Pack * | Add-On | 50 percent off | DWG
- Red Dead Redemption * | Games On Demand | 67 percent off | DWG
- SoulCalibur II HD | Backward Compatible | 75 percent off | Spotlight
- SoulCalibur V | Games On Demand | 75 percent off | Spotlight
- Tales of Vesperia | Games On Demand | 75 percent off | Spotlight
- Tekken 6 | Backward Compatible | 67 percent off | Spotlight
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2 | Backward Compatible | 75 percent off | Spotlight
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified * | Games On Demand | 80 percent off | DWG
- The Escapists * | Games On Demand | 75 percent off | DWG