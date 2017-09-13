Xbox Deals With Gold until September 19: ‘Naruto Shippuden: UNSR’ headlines

The Xbox Deals With Gold roster is packed for the second week of September. Some of this batch’s best titles include “XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition,” “Dragon Ball Xenoverse” and “Little Nightmares” for the Xbox One, and “Red Dead Redemption,” “The Bureau: XCOM Declassified” and “Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution” for the Xbox 360. Check out this week’s titles with the biggest cuts below.

The top Xbox One deal this week is “Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition” with its 85 percent discount and US$4.50 (AU$5.99) price tag. Next in line are the “Forza Motorsport 5” VIP Membership and “FIFA 17.” The add-on is now available for only US$3.00 (AU$4.04) instead of US$16.99 (AU$26.95), while the EA Sports game is currently offered at US$10.00 (AU$24.99) (or free to those with EA Access).

For the Xbox 360, “The Bureau: XCOM Declassified” and “Duke Nukem Forever” are a couple of the better buys. The former is available for just US$3.99 (AU$5.99) while the latter comes with a US$4.99 (AU$9.98) price tag for the moment. “Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution” is this week’s biggest steal with its 80 percent markdown and US$5.99 (AU$9.98) price tag.

Check out every item included in this week’s Xbox Deals With Gold line-up below. Please keep in mind that all deals with asterisks (*) are only exclusive to Gold members, but the rest are available to all. Pricing and availability are also subject to change without prior notice and may vary by county.

Xbox One Deals With Gold

Arcade Game Series 3-in-1 Pack | Game | 60 percent off | Pub Sale

Blackwood Crossing * | Game | 33 percent off | DWG

| Game | 33 percent off | DWG Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin | Game | 70 percent off | Pub Sale

Dark Souls III | Game | 60 percent off | Pub Sale

Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition | Game | 60 percent off | Pub Sale

Dark Souls III – Season Pass | Add-On | 60 percent off | Pub Sale

Deformers * | Game | 33 percent off | DWG

| Game | 33 percent off | DWG Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition * | Game | 67 percent off | DWG

| Game | 67 percent off | DWG Dragon Ball Xenoverse | Game | 70 percent off | Pub Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass | Game | 70 percent off | Pub Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition | Game | 50 percent off | Pub Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 | Game | 40 percent off | Pub Sale

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle | Game | 40 percent off | Pub Sale

EA Sports FIFA 17 | Game | 75 percent off | Spotlight

EA Sports FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition | Game | 60 percent off | Spotlight

Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment Pack * | Add-On | 33 percent off | DWG

| Add-On | 33 percent off | DWG Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition * | Game | 50 percent off | DWG

| Game | 50 percent off | DWG Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass * | Add-On | 33 percent off | DWG

| Add-On | 33 percent off | DWG Farming Simulator 17 * | Game | 50 percent off | DWG

| Game | 50 percent off | DWG Fortnite – Deluxe * | Game | 25 percent off | DWG

| Game | 25 percent off | DWG Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack * | Game | 25 percent off | DWG

| Game | 25 percent off | DWG Forza Motorsport 5 Car Pass | Add-On | 75 percent off | Spotlight

Forza Motorsport 5 VIP Membership | Add-On | 85 percent off | Spotlight

Get Even | Game | 30 percent off | Pub Sale

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card * | Game | 50 percent off | DWG

| Game | 50 percent off | DWG Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle * | Game | 60 percent off | DWG

| Game | 60 percent off | DWG Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle * | Game | 60 percent off | DWG

| Game | 60 percent off | DWG Grand Theft Auto V * | Game | 50 percent off | DWG

| Game | 50 percent off | DWG Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Shark Cash Card * | Game | 15 percent off | DWG

| Game | 15 percent off | DWG Grand Theft Auto V: Whale Shark Cash Card * | Game | 10 percent off | DWG

| Game | 10 percent off | DWG Has-Been Heroes * | Game | 33 percent off | DWG

| Game | 33 percent off | DWG Jotun: Valhalla Edition * | Game | 50 percent off | DWG

| Game | 50 percent off | DWG LA Cops * | Game | 75 percent off | DWG

| Game | 75 percent off | DWG Little Nightmares | Game | 30 percent off | Pub Sale

Little Nightmares Complete Edition | Game | 20 percent off | Pub Sale

Micro Machines World Series * | Game | 30 percent off | DWG

| Game | 30 percent off | DWG Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) * | Add-On | 60 percent off | DWG

| Add-On | 60 percent off | DWG Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) * | Add-On | 60 percent off | DWG

| Add-On | 60 percent off | DWG Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8) * | Game | 60 percent off | DWG

| Game | 60 percent off | DWG Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) * | Game | 60 percent off | DWG

| Game | 60 percent off | DWG MotoGP17 * | Game | 30 percent off | DWG

| Game | 30 percent off | DWG MXGP3 * | Game | 45 percent off | DWG

| Game | 45 percent off | DWG Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Game | 75 percent off | Pub Sale

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To Boruto | Game | 30 percent off | Pub Sale

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To Boruto Pack | Game | 30 percent off | Pub Sale

Naruto Storm 4 – Season Pass | Add-On | 50 percent off | Pub Sale

Necropolis | Game | 50 percent off | Pub Sale

One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition | Game | 70 percent off | Pub Sale

One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Pack | Add-On | 60 percent off | Pub Sale

One Piece: Burning Blood | Game | 70 percent off | Pub Sale

Overcooked: Gourmet Edition * | Game | 67 percent off | DWG

| Game | 67 percent off | DWG Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 | Game | 50 percent off | Pub Sale

Project CARS Digital Edition | Game | 50 percent off | Pub Sale

Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition | Game | 50 percent off | Pub Sale

Sheltered * | Game | 75 percent off | DWG

| Game | 75 percent off | DWG Song of the Deep * | Game | 50 percent off | DWG

| Game | 50 percent off | DWG Spy Chameleon * | Game | 50 percent off | DWG

| Game | 50 percent off | DWG Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition * | Game | 85 percent off | DWG

| Game | 85 percent off | DWG Tekken 7 | Game | 30 percent off | Pub Sale

Tekken 7 – Deluxe Edition | Game | 25 percent off | Pub Sale

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition * | Game | 50 percent off | DWG

| Game | 50 percent off | DWG The Technomancer * | Game | 75 percent off | DWG

| Game | 75 percent off | DWG Wheels of Aurelia * | Game | 70 percent off | DWG

| Game | 70 percent off | DWG XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition * | Game | 60 percent off | DWG

| Game | 60 percent off | DWG XCOM 2 * | Game | 60 percent off | DWG

Xbox 360 Deals With Gold