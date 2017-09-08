Asus ROG launches Autobot-like Horus GK2000 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard

A refreshed version of the 2016 mechanical gaming keyboard, the new Asus ROG Horus GK2000 RGB now features an enhanced lighting system. Asus/Republic of Gamers

Asus Republic of Gamers has launched a refreshed version of its popular peripheral from last year. The new Asus ROG Horus GK2000 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard now features, as the name suggests, an enhanced lighting system. It’s now available to purchase worldwide.

The Republic of Gamers launched the original Horus GK200 back in early 2016. The mechanical gaming keyboard features a distinctive Autobot-like look thanks to its anodised brushed aluminium finish and wings. Unfortunately, last year’s model, according to Asus, is now considered somewhat outdated due to its red backlighting.

Yes, the multi-coloured phenomenon has indeed taken over LEDs. But Asus says the company didn’t just throw in RGB lighting and called it a day. The Taiwanese tech giant’s intuitive software allows users to customise lighting effects and behaviour of each key for a more personal touch.

“There are numerous effects built in, and you can even change the tempo and direction for some of them,” according to Asus. “Thanks to Aura Sync, the Horus can synchronise its lighting with other compatible hardware to harmonise all the RGBs in your PC. The expanding Aura SDK will also give third-party developers the ability to utilise the lighting to communicate system stats, notifications, game-specific functionality and more.”

The keyboard also has five additional keys specifically for macros. It has twice the native storage space for macros and profiles with its 8 MB memory, allowing gamers to use the device with its saved profiles on any PC without the need to install new software. And every Cherry MX red stem connects to a linear switch for rapid-fire keystrokes.

Rounding out the GK2000 RGB’s features are the built-in audio ports and the analogue roller, which delivers instant volume control access. There’s also the integrated USB 2.0 hub and the detachable stand for mobile devices so users can charge their phones while gaming.

The Asus ROG Horus GK2000 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is now ready to be purchased and should be available for US$199 in the US. Those in Australia can get the keyboard for around AU$289.

Asus ROG Horus GK2000 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard specs