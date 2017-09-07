Shuttle launches powerful SZ270R8 XPC cube with Intel Optane technology support

The Shuttle SZ270R8 is three times smaller than tower PCs yet the powerful XPC cube takes the place of its much larger counterparts with its expansion capability and storage capacity.

Small form computer specialist Shuttle has launched an all-new potent cube desktop called the SZ270R8. According to the company, the XPC is “designed for video walls and server environments used in government, DoD, virtual reality and digital signage applications.” It’s considerably small at 13.07 x 8.50 x 7.80 inches and is three times smaller compared to tower PCs.

The SZ270R8 boasts of a remarkable expansion capability and storage capacity. The SFF PC features a new internal design that can take on large-format dual-slot graphics cards. And despite its significantly tiny frame, the computer can house up to four 3.5-inch hard drives. For enhanced data processing and boosted system speed, the machine comes with Intel Optane Memory support.

Shuttle’s new offering has an Intel Z270 chipset inside to drive Kabylake LGA 1151 processors. The machine is capable of 4K video playback and can support up to three displays, thanks to a couple of DisplayPorts and one HDMI port.

There’s one PCI-E x16 slot with dual slot VGA card support, one M.2 2230 slot, a duo of M.2 2280s and ten USB ports. The XPC cube makes use of Shuttle’s proprietary Integrated Cooling Engine 2 (ICE 2) heat pipe system and an 80 Plus Silver 500 W power supply for stable thermal maintenance, quiet performance and energy-efficient operation.

“Shuttle is leading the way by using Intel’s Z270 chipset and space for six total drives,” said Shuttle product manager Robert Garcia. “Add in expanded connectivity and this little box takes the place of much larger computers in places with limited real estate, like behind a video wall or in a closet.”

The Shuttle SZ270R8 comes with a suggested retail price of €322, excluding taxes. That converts to about US$390 or AU$485. It’s now available in Europe and should be available globally soon.

Shuttle SZ270R8 XPC tech specs