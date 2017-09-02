Razer launches new Blade Pro 2017 gaming laptop with more affordable pricing

By @ULB1N on
Razer Blade Pro 2017 gaming laptop
The new Razer Blade Pro 2017 gaming laptop is significantly more affordable than the previous iteration and packs up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU. Razer

Razer on Friday launched the new Razer Blade Pro 2017 gaming laptop. The refreshed portable system, which comes in a Full HD model and a 4K variant, packs up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU. The latest build is also significantly more affordable compared to the previous iteration, which was launched back in March.

The new Blade Pro houses a 7th gen Intel Core i7 quad-core processor and sports a 17.3-inch display. The FHD model furnishes a 120 Hz non-touch matte screen while the 4K unit has an Nvidia G-Sync capacitive multi-touch IGZO panel. Both variants are VR-ready thanks to GeForce GTX 1060 and GeForce GTX 1080 graphics.

Razer’s latest gaming laptop comes with a 16 GB of dual-channel memory but users can opt to upgrade to 32 GB capacity for a little extra kick. The base model has a hybrid 256 GB PCIe SSD + 2 TB HDD storage setup while the 4K variant can hold up to a 4 TB hard disk. The notebook is less than an inch thin but weighs at least 6.78 pounds.

“The Razer Blade Pro is the ultimate gaming laptop that packs desktop-level performance with unmatched portability,” according to Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “This latest iteration offers an optimised configuration for gamers and professionals that want a 17-inch display and top-notch build quality. The thin design houses the latest in performance components and features expandable memory and storage capability.”

The new Razer Blade Pro is now available to order and starts at US$2299.99 in the US, CA$2899.99 in Canada, £2099.99 in the UK and €2399.99 in Germany and France. Unfortunately for gamers in Australia, only the 4K model is currently available in the country, which starts at AU$5,899.95

Razer Blade Pro 2017 specs and features

  • Display:
  • FHD model: 17.3” Full HD, 1920 x 1080, IPS, 120 Hz, 16:9 aspect ratio, non-touch matte screen
  • 4K model: 17.3” 4K, 3840 x 2160, IGZO, 16:9 aspect ratio, Nvidia G-Sync, 100 percent Adobe RGB, capacitive multi-touch
  • Graphics:
  • FHD model: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB GDDR5 VRAM)
  • 4K model: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB GDDR5X VRAM)
  • Processor:
  • FHD model: Quad-core 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor with Hyper-Theading 2.8 GHz / 3.8 GHz (Base / Turbo)
  • 4K model: Overclocked Quad-core 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7820HK processor with Hyper-Threading 2.9 GHz / 3.9 GHz / 4.3 GHz (Base / Turbo / Overclock)
  • Chipset:
  • Mobile Intel HM175 Chipset
  • Memory:
  • FHD model: 16 GB dual-channel memory (DDR4, 2400 MHz), slotted
  • 4K model: 32 GB dual-channel memory (DDR4, 2667 MHz), fixed
  • Storage:
  • FHD model: 256 GB SSD (PCIe M.2) + 2 TB HDD (5400 rpm)
  • 4K model: 512 GB SSD RAID 0 (2x 256 GB PCIe M.2) | 1 TB SSD RAID 0 (2x 512 GB PCIe M.2) | 2 TB SSD RAID 0 (2x 1 TB PCIe M.2)
  • THX Certified Mobile Device:
  • FHD model: No
  • 4K model: Yes
  • Operating system:
  • Windows 10 (64-bit)
  • Communication:
  • Killer DoubleShot Pro:
  • Killer Wireless-AC 1535 (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac + Bluetooth 4.1)
  • Killer E2500 (Gigabit Ethernet 10/100/1000)
  • Keyboard:
  • FHD model: Anti-ghosting with individually backlit keys
  • 4K model: Ultra-low-profile mechanical, anti-ghosting with individually backlit keys
  • Input and Output:
  • Built-in webcam (2.0 MP)
  • Multimedia keys with scroll wheel
  • Multi-touch touchpad
  • SDXC card reader
  • Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)
  • USB 3.0 port x 3 (SuperSpeed)
  • HDMI 2.0 audio and video output
  • Audio:
  • Built-in stereo speakers
  • Built-in array microphone
  • 3.5 mm combo audio port
  • Dolby Digital Plus Home Theatre Edition
  • 7.1 Codec support
  • Additional features:
  • Keyboard and trackpad lighting powered by Razer Chroma
  • Razer Synapse enabled with programmable keyboard, trackpad, backlighting and fan control
  • Kensington Security Slot
  • Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) security chip embedded
  • Power and battery:
  • FHD model: Compact 165 W power adapter, built-in 70 Wh rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery
  • 4K model: Compact 250 W power adapter, built-in 99 Wh rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery
  • Approximate size:
  • 0.88” / 22.5 mm (Height) x 16.7” / 424 mm (Width) x 11” / 281 mm (Depth)
  • Approximate weight:
  • FHD model: 6.78 lbs / 3.07 kg
  • 4K model: 7.69 lbs / 3.49 kg

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
More Business
Anne, not Elizabeth or Charles, is the busiest royal of 2017
$33M Australian gov’t investment to boost disability and aged care sector workforce
Aussie households to be offered better, cheaper energy deals
'Flood watch Barbie': Melania in heels; Donald Trump on 'crowd size'
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
More News
Kyrie Irving Trade made official: Cavs, Celtics reach final agreement
Injured Isaiah Thomas vows to return as 'the same player'
Nick Kyrgios vs John Millman live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
2017 US Open: Roger Federer survives first round scare
2017 US Open: Roger Federer shows off streaky form once again
2017 US Open: Roger Federer shows off streaky form once again
Nick Kyrgios on 2017 US Open loss: 'I keep letting people down'
Nick Kyrgios on 2017 US Open loss: 'I keep letting people down'
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Cast tease future
‘Outlander’ season 3: Action sequence with Jamie teased
'Coronation Street' Sept. 3 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Days of Our Lives' Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 spoilers
'Holby City' series 19 episode 48 spoilers: Fletch exasperates Donna
'Holby City' series 19 episode 48 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Sequence of events revealed in Topps cards
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Major action scenes teased
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car