Razer launches new Blade Pro 2017 gaming laptop with more affordable pricing

Razer on Friday launched the new Razer Blade Pro 2017 gaming laptop. The refreshed portable system, which comes in a Full HD model and a 4K variant, packs up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU. The latest build is also significantly more affordable compared to the previous iteration, which was launched back in March.
The new Blade Pro houses a 7th gen Intel Core i7 quad-core processor and sports a 17.3-inch display. The FHD model furnishes a 120 Hz non-touch matte screen while the 4K unit has an Nvidia G-Sync capacitive multi-touch IGZO panel. Both variants are VR-ready thanks to GeForce GTX 1060 and GeForce GTX 1080 graphics.
Razer’s latest gaming laptop comes with a 16 GB of dual-channel memory but users can opt to upgrade to 32 GB capacity for a little extra kick. The base model has a hybrid 256 GB PCIe SSD + 2 TB HDD storage setup while the 4K variant can hold up to a 4 TB hard disk. The notebook is less than an inch thin but weighs at least 6.78 pounds.
“The Razer Blade Pro is the ultimate gaming laptop that packs desktop-level performance with unmatched portability,” according to Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “This latest iteration offers an optimised configuration for gamers and professionals that want a 17-inch display and top-notch build quality. The thin design houses the latest in performance components and features expandable memory and storage capability.”
The new Razer Blade Pro is now available to order and starts at US$2299.99 in the US, CA$2899.99 in Canada, £2099.99 in the UK and €2399.99 in Germany and France. Unfortunately for gamers in Australia, only the 4K model is currently available in the country, which starts at AU$5,899.95
Razer Blade Pro 2017 specs and features
- Display:
- FHD model: 17.3” Full HD, 1920 x 1080, IPS, 120 Hz, 16:9 aspect ratio, non-touch matte screen
- 4K model: 17.3” 4K, 3840 x 2160, IGZO, 16:9 aspect ratio, Nvidia G-Sync, 100 percent Adobe RGB, capacitive multi-touch
- Graphics:
- FHD model: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB GDDR5 VRAM)
- 4K model: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB GDDR5X VRAM)
- Processor:
- FHD model: Quad-core 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor with Hyper-Theading 2.8 GHz / 3.8 GHz (Base / Turbo)
- 4K model: Overclocked Quad-core 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7820HK processor with Hyper-Threading 2.9 GHz / 3.9 GHz / 4.3 GHz (Base / Turbo / Overclock)
- Chipset:
- Mobile Intel HM175 Chipset
- Memory:
- FHD model: 16 GB dual-channel memory (DDR4, 2400 MHz), slotted
- 4K model: 32 GB dual-channel memory (DDR4, 2667 MHz), fixed
- Storage:
- FHD model: 256 GB SSD (PCIe M.2) + 2 TB HDD (5400 rpm)
- 4K model: 512 GB SSD RAID 0 (2x 256 GB PCIe M.2) | 1 TB SSD RAID 0 (2x 512 GB PCIe M.2) | 2 TB SSD RAID 0 (2x 1 TB PCIe M.2)
- THX Certified Mobile Device:
- FHD model: No
- 4K model: Yes
- Operating system:
- Windows 10 (64-bit)
- Communication:
- Killer DoubleShot Pro:
- Killer Wireless-AC 1535 (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac + Bluetooth 4.1)
- Killer E2500 (Gigabit Ethernet 10/100/1000)
- Keyboard:
- FHD model: Anti-ghosting with individually backlit keys
- 4K model: Ultra-low-profile mechanical, anti-ghosting with individually backlit keys
- Input and Output:
- Built-in webcam (2.0 MP)
- Multimedia keys with scroll wheel
- Multi-touch touchpad
- SDXC card reader
- Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)
- USB 3.0 port x 3 (SuperSpeed)
- HDMI 2.0 audio and video output
- Audio:
- Built-in stereo speakers
- Built-in array microphone
- 3.5 mm combo audio port
- Dolby Digital Plus Home Theatre Edition
- 7.1 Codec support
- Additional features:
- Keyboard and trackpad lighting powered by Razer Chroma
- Razer Synapse enabled with programmable keyboard, trackpad, backlighting and fan control
- Kensington Security Slot
- Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) security chip embedded
- Power and battery:
- FHD model: Compact 165 W power adapter, built-in 70 Wh rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery
- 4K model: Compact 250 W power adapter, built-in 99 Wh rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery
- Approximate size:
- 0.88” / 22.5 mm (Height) x 16.7” / 424 mm (Width) x 11” / 281 mm (Depth)
- Approximate weight:
- FHD model: 6.78 lbs / 3.07 kg
- 4K model: 7.69 lbs / 3.49 kg