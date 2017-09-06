Xbox Deals With Gold until September 12: ‘Street Fighter X Tekken’ headlines

The opening Xbox Deals with Gold of September is a short one, but it’s packed with big titles. “A Walk in the Dark,” “Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition,” “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard,” “Street Fighter X Tekken” and “Trine 2” headline this week’s roster. Read on and find out which products have the biggest price cut this week.

The “Forza Motorsport 5 VIP Membership” add-on is this week’s most discounted item available for the Xbox One. It currently enjoys an 85 percent markdown with its US$3.00 (AU$4.04) tag. Next in line is “Alien: Isolation,” which currently goes for just US$7.50 (AU$12.18). “Strider,” “Unravel” and “Worms Battlegrounds” are also offered at 75 percent off.

For the Xbox 360, six titles are down 80 percent at the moment, including “Street Fighter X Tekken,” “The Darkness II,” “Spec Ops: The Line” and the first two “Sniper: Ghost Warrior” games. The rest of the bunch are offered at 75 percent off. “Trine 2” and “Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown”are now available for just US$3.74 (AU$3.73) each while “Bayonetta” carries a US$4.99 (AU$7.48) price tag at the moment.

Below is this week’s entire Xbox Deals With Gold roster. All products are available until September 12, but pricing and availability may be changed without prior notice and may vary by country. Offers with asterisks (*) are exclusive to Xbox Live Gold members only.

Xbox One Deals With Gold

A Walk in the Dark * | Play Anywhere | 35 percent off

| Play Anywhere | 35 percent off Alien: Isolation | Game | 75 percent off

APB Reloaded – 1680 G1C | Add-On | 10 percent off

APB Reloaded – 20800 G1C | Add-On | 30 percent off

APB Reloaded – 3052 G1C | Add-On | 10 percent off

APB Reloaded – 400 G1C | Add-On | 10 percent off

APB Reloaded – 4600 G1C | Add-On | 20 percent off

APB Reloaded – 816 G1C | Add-On | 10 percent off

APB Reloaded – 9600 G1C | Add-On | 20 percent off

Carmageddon: Max Damage * | Game | 33 percent off

| Game | 33 percent off Dark Arcana: The Carnival * | Game | 30 percent off

| Game | 30 percent off Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack | Game | 60 percent off

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle | Game | 50 percent off

DiRT 4 * | Game | 35 percent off

| Game | 35 percent off DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition | Game | 67 percent off

EA Family Bundle * | Game | 60 percent off

| Game | 60 percent off Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island * | Game | 75 percent off

| Game | 75 percent off Forza Motorsport 5 Car Pass * | Add-On | 75 percent off

| Add-On | 75 percent off Forza Motorsport 5 VIP Membership * | Add-On | 85 percent off

| Add-On | 85 percent off Forza Motorsport 6 Complete Add-Ons Collection * | Add-On | 75 percent off

| Add-On | 75 percent off Forza Motorsport 6 Standard Edition * | Game | 40 percent off

| Game | 40 percent off Mega Man Legacy Collection | Game | 60 percent off

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst * | Game | 75 percent off

| Game | 75 percent off Mordheim : City of the Damned – Undead * | Add-On | 33 percent off

| Add-On | 33 percent off Mordheim : City of the Damned * | Game | 75 percent off

| Game | 75 percent off Mount & Blade: Warband * | Game | 60 percent off

| Game | 60 percent off Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition * | Game | 60 percent off

| Game | 60 percent off Resident Evil 7: Biohazard | Game | 40 percent off

Resident Evil Triple Pack | Game | 60 percent off

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle | Game | 50 percent off

Seasons After Fall * | Game | 50 percent off

| Game | 50 percent off Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom * | Game | 50 percent off

| Game | 50 percent off Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition * | Game | 50 percent off

| Game | 50 percent off Strider | Game | 75 percent off

Subterrain * | Game | 50 percent off

| Game | 50 percent off Tembo The Badass Elephant | Game | 75 percent off

The Crew Calling All Units * | Add-On | 60 percent off

| Add-On | 60 percent off The Crew – Bronze Crew Credit Pack * | Add-On | 10 percent off

| Add-On | 10 percent off The Crew – Gold Crew Credit Pack * | Add-On | 40 percent off

| Add-On | 40 percent off The Crew – Platinum Crew Credit Pack * | Add-On | 50 percent off

| Add-On | 50 percent off The Crew – Silver Crew Credit Pack * | Add-On | 20 percent off

| Add-On | 20 percent off The Disney Afternoon Collection | Game | 50 percent off

Torment: Tides of Numenera * | Game | 50 percent off

| Game | 50 percent off Unravel * | Game | 75 percent off

| Game | 75 percent off Valkyria Revolution | Game | 25 percent off

Worms Battlegrounds * | Game | 75 percent off

Xbox 360 Deals With Gold