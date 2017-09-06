Xbox Deals With Gold until September 12: ‘Street Fighter X Tekken’ headlines

The opening Xbox Deals with Gold of September is a short one, but it’s packed with big titles. “A Walk in the Dark,” “Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition,” “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard,” “Street Fighter X Tekken” and “Trine 2” headline this week’s roster. Read on and find out which products have the biggest price cut this week.
The “Forza Motorsport 5 VIP Membership” add-on is this week’s most discounted item available for the Xbox One. It currently enjoys an 85 percent markdown with its US$3.00 (AU$4.04) tag. Next in line is “Alien: Isolation,” which currently goes for just US$7.50 (AU$12.18). “Strider,” “Unravel” and “Worms Battlegrounds” are also offered at 75 percent off.
For the Xbox 360, six titles are down 80 percent at the moment, including “Street Fighter X Tekken,” “The Darkness II,” “Spec Ops: The Line” and the first two “Sniper: Ghost Warrior” games. The rest of the bunch are offered at 75 percent off. “Trine 2” and “Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown”are now available for just US$3.74 (AU$3.73) each while “Bayonetta” carries a US$4.99 (AU$7.48) price tag at the moment.
Below is this week’s entire Xbox Deals With Gold roster. All products are available until September 12, but pricing and availability may be changed without prior notice and may vary by country. Offers with asterisks (*) are exclusive to Xbox Live Gold members only.
Xbox One Deals With Gold
- A Walk in the Dark * | Play Anywhere | 35 percent off
- Alien: Isolation | Game | 75 percent off
- APB Reloaded – 1680 G1C | Add-On | 10 percent off
- APB Reloaded – 20800 G1C | Add-On | 30 percent off
- APB Reloaded – 3052 G1C | Add-On | 10 percent off
- APB Reloaded – 400 G1C | Add-On | 10 percent off
- APB Reloaded – 4600 G1C | Add-On | 20 percent off
- APB Reloaded – 816 G1C | Add-On | 10 percent off
- APB Reloaded – 9600 G1C | Add-On | 20 percent off
- Carmageddon: Max Damage * | Game | 33 percent off
- Dark Arcana: The Carnival * | Game | 30 percent off
- Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack | Game | 60 percent off
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle | Game | 50 percent off
- DiRT 4 * | Game | 35 percent off
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition | Game | 67 percent off
- EA Family Bundle * | Game | 60 percent off
- Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island * | Game | 75 percent off
- Forza Motorsport 5 Car Pass * | Add-On | 75 percent off
- Forza Motorsport 5 VIP Membership * | Add-On | 85 percent off
- Forza Motorsport 6 Complete Add-Ons Collection * | Add-On | 75 percent off
- Forza Motorsport 6 Standard Edition * | Game | 40 percent off
- Mega Man Legacy Collection | Game | 60 percent off
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst * | Game | 75 percent off
- Mordheim : City of the Damned – Undead * | Add-On | 33 percent off
- Mordheim : City of the Damned * | Game | 75 percent off
- Mount & Blade: Warband * | Game | 60 percent off
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition * | Game | 60 percent off
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard | Game | 40 percent off
- Resident Evil Triple Pack | Game | 60 percent off
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle | Game | 50 percent off
- Seasons After Fall * | Game | 50 percent off
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom * | Game | 50 percent off
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition * | Game | 50 percent off
- Strider | Game | 75 percent off
- Subterrain * | Game | 50 percent off
- Tembo The Badass Elephant | Game | 75 percent off
- The Crew Calling All Units * | Add-On | 60 percent off
- The Crew – Bronze Crew Credit Pack * | Add-On | 10 percent off
- The Crew – Gold Crew Credit Pack * | Add-On | 40 percent off
- The Crew – Platinum Crew Credit Pack * | Add-On | 50 percent off
- The Crew – Silver Crew Credit Pack * | Add-On | 20 percent off
- The Disney Afternoon Collection | Game | 50 percent off
- Torment: Tides of Numenera * | Game | 50 percent off
- Unravel * | Game | 75 percent off
- Valkyria Revolution | Game | 25 percent off
- Worms Battlegrounds * | Game | 75 percent off
Xbox 360 Deals With Gold
- Bayonetta | Games On Demand | 75 percent off
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 | Arcade | 75 percent off
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-In-One Pack | Add-On | 75 percent off
- Catherine | Games On Demand | 75 percent off
- Condemned | Games On Demand | 75 percent off
- Crazy Taxi | Arcade | 75 percent off
- Daytona USA | Arcade | 75 percent off
- Final Exam * | Arcade | 75 percent off
- Final Fight: Double Impact | Arcade | 75 percent off
- Guardian Heroes | Arcade | 75 percent off
- Let’s Sing And Dance * | Arcade | 80 percent off
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax | Games On Demand | 75 percent off
- Sega Bass Fishing | Arcade | 75 percent off
- Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe | Arcade | 75 percent off
- Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage | Arcade | 75 percent off
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 * | Games On Demand | 80 percent off
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior * | Games On Demand | 80 percent off
- Spec Ops: The Line * | Games On Demand | 80 percent off
- Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition * | Arcade | 75 percent off
- Street Fighter X Tekken * | Games On Demand | 80 percent off
- Strider * | Arcade | 75 percent off
- The Cave | Arcade | 75 percent off
- The Darkness II * | Games On Demand | 80 percent off
- Trine 2 | Arcade | 75 percent off
- Vanquish | Games On Demand | 75 percent off
- Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown | Arcade | 75 percent off