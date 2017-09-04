Steam sale: Get 33 games for just US$1.00 with Dollar Jumbo Bundle

By @ULB1N on
Steam Logo
The Steam logo from the official Steam Facebook page. Steam/Valve

Here’s a packed dollar deal for PC gamers. The Dollar Jumbo Bundle, as the name implies, boasts of 33 Steam games for just US$1.00 (AU$1.26). Take a look at the collection’s best reviewed games below.

“7 Wonders of the Ancient World” | Casual , Strategy | Normal price: US$6.99 (AU$8.79)

Embark on a journey like no other and visit the spectacles of the prehistoric world. Start from the Great Pyramid of Giza all the way to the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the captivating Mediterranean islands and ancient Greece. “7 Wonders of the Ancient World” includes 49 original levels.

“Glowfish” | Casual, Indie | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)

Help Glowfish rescue Coralline and the other sea fellows from the evil Dr. Urchin. This underwater platform adventure has new challenges and enemies at every turn, so be very alert. “Glowfish” boasts of 50 exhilarating levels where eight unlockable Super Charms are waiting.

“Luxor Evolved” | Action, Indie, Casual | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)

“Luxor Evolved” currently enjoys a “very positive” average rating on Steam. After all, the chains are faster, the power-ups are better and the shooters are craftier in this remarkable revamp of an arcade classic. The games packs a total of 65 chaotic levels and has four game modes.

Each Steam key that comes with the Dollar Jumbo Bundle is obtained from each game’s official developer and delivered at once after purchase. The entire collection, which has everything from brain-teasing puzzlers to hidden object heaven, offers over US$300.00 (AU$377.36) or 99 percent in overall savings. Check out Bundle Stars before the deal expires on September 29.

The Dollar Jumbo Bundle complete product list

  1. “7 Wonders II” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  2. “7 Wonders of the Ancient World” | Normal price: US$6.99 (AU$8.79)
  3. “7 Wonders: Ancient Alien Makeover” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  4. “7 Wonders: Magical Mystery Tour” | Normal price: US$6.99 (AU$8.79)
  5. “7 Wonders: Treasures of Seven” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  6. “Adventures of Robinson Crusoe” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  7. “Angelica Weaver: Catch Me When You Can” | Normal price: US$13.99 (AU$17.60)
  8. “Chainz 2: Relinked” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  9. “Discovery! A Seek and Find Adventure” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  10. “Gardens Inc. – From Rakes to Riches” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  11. “Gardens Inc. 2: The Road to Fame” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  12. “Glowfish” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  13. “Little Farm” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  14. “Luxor 2 HD” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  15. “Luxor 3” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  16. “Luxor Evolved” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  17. “Luxor HD” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  18. “Luxor: 5th Passage” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  19. “Luxor: Amun Rising HD” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  20. “Luxor: Mah Jong” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  21. “Luxor: Quest for the Afterlife” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  22. “Midnight Mysteries” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  23. “Midnight Mysteries 3: Devil on the Mississippi” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  24. “Midnight Mysteries 4: Haunted Houdini” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  25. “Midnight Mysteries: Salem Witch Trials” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  26. “Midnight Mysteries: Witches of Abraham – Collector’s Edition” | Normal price: US$13.99 (AU$17.60)
  27. “Pickers” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  28. “Reaxxion” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  29. “Robinson Crusoe and the Cursed Pirates” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  30. “Samantha Swift and the Golden Touch” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  31. Samantha Swift and the Hidden Roses of Athena” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  32. “The Fool” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
  33. “Zombie Bowl-o-Rama” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.57)
