Razer launches the Basilisk: New gaming mouse is optimised for first-person shooters

By @ULB1N on
Razer Basilisk gaming mouse
The Razer Basilisk gaming mouse is customisable and has optimised features for first-person shooter (FPS) games. Razer

Razer has launched an all-new gaming mouse called the Razer Basilisk. The company’s latest peripheral is customisable and has optimised features for first-person shooter (FPS) games. It’s now available to order from Razer’s official web store and will be available in physical stores worldwide in the fourth quarter.

Razer’s new mouse boasts of a 5G optical sensor with “true” 16,000 DPI. It’s the same sensor that the gaming enthusiast’s other mice – the DeathAdder Elite and the Lancehead Tournament Edition – use. The new hardware also features the company’s proprietary mechanical mouse switches that have a ridiculous 50-million click lifespan.

The Basilisk offers a range of scroll wheel resistances for flexibility. Users can adjust the scroll wheel using the dial at the bottom of the device. Those who routinely bind jump to their scroll wheel should find the feature worthwhile as the jump activation can be tweaked to their ideal level of resistance.

Razer Basilisk gaming mouse The Razer Basilisk gaming mouse comes equipped with a removable DPI clutch, which, when held down, allows users to temporarily change sensitivity for fast turns and precision aiming.  Razer

The device also has a removable and fully programmable clutch to easily access a surplus of mouse actions, including item pick-up, push-to-talk and others. It comes in two sizes, too. With the default clutch setting, users can temporarily reduce DPI to instantly shift between high DPI close-quarters fighting and low DPI precision shooting. The mouse comes with a rubber thumb cap for those who don’t intend to use the clutch.

“The customisability of the Razer Basilisk sets it apart from other FPS mice, and is something that we’re incredibly proud of,” according to Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “This is a mouse designed for tweaking that last ounce of performance out of each gamer’s specific FPS playstyle. For games like ‘CS:GO,’ ‘PUBG,’ ‘Quake’ and the likes, there’s nothing better.”

The Razer Basilisk is now available to order on Razerzone and hits global shops in the fourth quarter. The gaming mouse is available for US$69.99 in the US and €69.99 in Europe. Official Australian pricing has yet to be announced, but based on the US pricing, it can go upwards of AU$89.99.

Razer Basilisk gaming mouse specs and features

  • Razer 5G optical sensor with true 16,000 DPI
  • Up to 450 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration
  • Gaming-optimised Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches
  • Eight independently programmable Hyperesponse buttons
  • Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel with customisable resistance
  • Removable DPI clutch in two different lengths
  • Ergonomic right-handed design with enhanced rubber side grips
  • Razer Chroma lighting with true 16.8 million customisable colour options
  • 1,000 Hz Ultrapolling
  • Razer Synapse 3 (Beta) enabled
  • Approximate size (length x width x height): 124 mm x 75 mm x 43 mm (4.88 in x 2.94 in x 1.69 in)
  • Approximate weight (excluding cable): 107 g (0.24 lb)
