'Wreck-It-Ralph 2' image unites all Disney princesses

By @sachintrivedig on
Wreck-It-Ralph
A poste of the film "Wreck-It-Ralph 2." Wreck It Ralph/ Facebook

New teaser images of the upcoming animation film “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It-Ralph 2” have been released online. One of the pictures tease Disney princess, with Vanellope (Voice by Sarah Silverman) meeting some of these iconic characters.

A picture of a scene from the film posted on USA Today shows Vanellope meeting Cinderella, Moana (Voice by Auli’i Cravalho), Rapunzel (Voice by Mandy Moore), Anna (Voice by Kristen Bell), and the other princesses.

According to the report Cinderella will initially “freaks out” after seeing Venellope. The princess will be so startled that she will break her glass slippers, and then she will try to use it as a weapon, defending herself against the intruder.

Director Rich Moore revealed that the idea of Vanellope meeting all the princesses came from Ralph (Voice by John C. Reilly) finding an online quiz that asks "Are you an Anna or an Elsa?" The filmmakers later got all the original voice actors of the popular princess characters to come for a cameo scene in the film.

Talking about the plot of the film, Director Phil Johnston explained that Ralph is a person seeing the internet for the very first time, and getting totally confused by it. “With Ralph, it’s like when your dad looks at the Internet and goes, ‘What is that? Why is that? What is going on?’” the director said.

There are few interesting new characters that will be introduced in the film. Yesss (Voice by Taraji P. Henson) is a stylish algorithm that heads the video-sharing website BuzzzTube. She will take it upon herself to make Ralph “hip and cool” by “promoting his viralness.”

The other interesting character in the film is KnowsMore (Voice by Alan Tudyk), a know-it-all search engine. Moore said the character is “a little Truman Capote, a little Droopy dog from the old MGM cartoons and a little Mr. Peabody.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Investigators: Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed by Russian missile
Australian grandmother Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto sentenced to death in Malaysia
Telstra’s network outages cause electronic ankle bracelets to fail
2 Australian embassy officials in South Africa sacked over alleged visa bribing
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 9: The future of Rick
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Joe Dempsie
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Former director speaks out
Meghan Markle’s acting career now detailed in her royal bio page
'Outlander' writer Diana Gabaldon praises Sam Heughan
‘Outlander’ season 4: César Domboy shares new pictures
Designer Emilia Wickstead doesn’t think Meghan Markle’s wedding dress copied her design
Designer Emilia Wickstead doesn’t think Meghan Markle’s wedding dress copied her design
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car