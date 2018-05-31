'Solo: A Star Wars Story': Fun video of stars pronouncing names

Two new videos of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” have been released online. The first one shows the cast members trying to pronounce some of the names from the franchise, and the other is a featurette that shows the actors talking about the film.

In the first video [see below] Director Ron Howard and some of the cast members were given a list of names, to see how they pronounce them. The first name on the list is Han, and everyone had a similar pronunciation, except Lando (Donald Glover).

There were minor variations on the pronunciation of Falcon, from the iconic ship Millennium Falcon. And, the interviewers also slipped in the name of actor Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux).

Paul Bettany (Dryden Vos), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (L3-37), and Emilia Clarke (Qi’Ra) couldn’t control their laughter while talking about the pronunciation of Gleeson’s name. “I love that you put that in there,” Waller-Bridge said, while the host admitted that the name is a “tough one.”

On the name Leia, Alden Ehrenreich (Han) wondered what other pronunciation is there. Woody Harrelson (Beckett) got that name wrong, and realised it almost immediately. Harrelson later just skipped through the entire list and landed it over to the host, asking her what else she had for him.

Meanwhile, the second video [see below] shows Ehrenreich explaining the story to be one where his character is trying to see if he can make it in life. He also compared his character’s relationship with Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) with that of an old, married couple.

Glover said his character is “cool” and “smooth” person. He said that Lando and Han don’t trust each other, but they have a common goal.

Harrelson said that his character has a thing or two to teach Han. As an expert criminal, Beckett has a few codes to live by, which Han will pick up in the film.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube