'Solo: A Star Wars Story': Fun video of stars pronouncing names

By @sachintrivedig on
Solo
A poster of the film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Star Wars Movies/ Facebook

Two new videos of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” have been released online. The first one shows the cast members trying to pronounce some of the names from the franchise, and the other is a featurette that shows the actors talking about the film.

In the first video [see below] Director Ron Howard and some of the cast members were given a list of names, to see how they pronounce them. The first name on the list is Han, and everyone had a similar pronunciation, except Lando (Donald Glover).

There were minor variations on the pronunciation of Falcon, from the iconic ship Millennium Falcon. And, the interviewers also slipped in the name of actor Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux).

Paul Bettany (Dryden Vos), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (L3-37), and Emilia Clarke (Qi’Ra) couldn’t control their laughter while talking about the pronunciation of Gleeson’s name. “I love that you put that in there,” Waller-Bridge said, while the host admitted that the name is a “tough one.”

On the name Leia, Alden Ehrenreich (Han) wondered what other pronunciation is there. Woody Harrelson (Beckett) got that name wrong, and realised it almost immediately. Harrelson later just skipped through the entire list and landed it over to the host, asking her what else she had for him.

Meanwhile, the second video [see below] shows Ehrenreich explaining the story to be one where his character is trying to see if he can make it in life. He also compared his character’s relationship with Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) with that of an old, married couple.

Glover said his character is “cool” and “smooth” person. He said that Lando and Han don’t trust each other, but they have a common goal.

Harrelson said that his character has a thing or two to teach Han. As an expert criminal, Beckett has a few codes to live by, which Han will pick up in the film.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Investigators: Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed by Russian missile
Australian grandmother Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto sentenced to death in Malaysia
Telstra’s network outages cause electronic ankle bracelets to fail
2 Australian embassy officials in South Africa sacked over alleged visa bribing
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 9: The future of Rick
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Joe Dempsie
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Former director speaks out
Meghan Markle’s acting career now detailed in her royal bio page
'Outlander' writer Diana Gabaldon praises Sam Heughan
‘Outlander’ season 4: César Domboy shares new pictures
Designer Emilia Wickstead doesn’t think Meghan Markle’s wedding dress copied her design
Designer Emilia Wickstead doesn’t think Meghan Markle’s wedding dress copied her design
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car