'Solo: A Star Wars Story: Han and Chewie meeting will be memorable

By @sachintrivedig on
A poster of the film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Star Wars Movies/ Facebook

The meeting between Han (Alden Ehrenreich) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) is an important scene in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” In a recent interview, Suotamo teased that this will be a memorable one, but he also added that it will be memorable for him personally for a different, not so pleasant, reason.

The friendship and camaraderie between Han and Chewie has been an important part of the franchise. The upcoming film will show how the two characters met for the first time, and how their friendship evolved over time.

In an interview with Collider, Suotamo spoke about the first meeting of Han and Chewbacca. The actor joked that this was a memorable scene for him personally because it wasn’t a very pleasant experience while filming this scene.

When asked to describe one scene from the film that he will always remember, Suotamo said that it was his character meeting Han. The scene involves being soaked in water, a lot of water. The actor didn’t go into the details of the scene because that would be spoiling the movie for the fans. “Let’s just say that it was a memorable scene and I’m glad we did it first in this movie.”

The actor was aware that he was filming an iconic scene for the franchise, something that the fans have been waiting to see for a long time. When asked about what it felt like to film this scene, Suotamo explained that it was important for him as an actor to get detached from the scene and deliver the best possible performance.

This is the third film in which Suotamo is playing the role of Chewbacca. He played this role before in “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi.”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” has been directed by Ron Howard. The film is set to be released on May 24 in Australia.

