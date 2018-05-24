'Solo: A Star Wars Story': Ron Howard's efforts for wife's cameo

Solo
A poster of the film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Star Wars Movies/ Facebook

Director Ron Howard has the habit of getting a cameo appearance for his wife in all his work, for superstitious reasons, but he had to face some challenges while doing this in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” In a recent interview the director spoke about putting together the final cut of the film, the deleted scenes, and his wife’s cameo.

In an interview with Collider, Howard said that they were very conscious about putting together the final cut of the film right from the time of the filming. They had very tight deadline, and that meant cutting the scenes aggressively while they were filming.

There wasn’t a “super long” version of the film that Howard had to work with in the post production phase. He did have around 2 hours and 35 minutes of tape, which he finally brought down to 2 hours and 15 minutes of run time.

Talking about the deleted scenes, Howard said there isn’t a massive amount of footage that has been deleted in the film. Most of the deletions are related to tightening of the scenes, and only one or two whole scenes were cut.

One of the scenes that were cut had the cameo of Howard’s wife. The director had to go back to producers Kathleen Kennedy and Rob Bredow to request a cameo of his wife, something which he feels will bring him luck as it has before. The director was asked to use green screen to add a scene in the film, which he did.

The last scene that Howard took out of the film was about Han (Alden Ehrenreich) in flight school. The director said that this scene, and others like it, will be in the Blu-ray for the fans to watch.

May 24 is the release date of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in Australia.

Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
'Delete Facebook account' searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why Meghan Markle's father did not receive a coat of arms
