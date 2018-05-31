'Incredibles 2': New teaser shows family action

By @sachintrivedig on
Incredibles
A poster of "The Incredibles 2" movie. The Incredibles/ Facebook

A new teaser of “Incredibles 2” animation movie has been released online. The video shows all the family members coming together to fight the villain the Underminer (Voice by John Ratzenberger.)

After seeing the trailer of Bob (Craig T. Nelson) facing the challenges at home, taking care of the kids, while his wife gets to be the superhero on the outside; the new teaser trailer [see below] shows the whole family in superhero costume, fighting the Underminer.

The villain has escaped in the video, but his giant mining machine is on the move, destroying the city. Bob can’t seem to stop it or steer it. Just when the vehicle nearly kills everyone inside a monorail, Frozone (Voice by Samuel L. Jackson) comes in to save the day.

While Bob and Elastigirl (Voice by Holy Hunter) try to stop the giant vehicle from reaching the underpass, the children get in on the action too.

Dash (Voice by Huck Milner) saves an old lady, and Violet (Voice by Sarah Vowell) dumps a trolley with the youngest member of the family in her brother’s arms, and races ahead to help their parents. Baby Jack Jack has some incredible new powers, and it will be interesting to see what role he will play in the film.

According to the plot synopsis, Elastigirl’s mission is jeopardised when a new villain rises with a dangerous plan. So, the Underminer may not be the main villain in the film.

Some of the other cast members of the film are Catherine Keener (Voice of Evelyn Deavor), Sophia Bush (Voice of Voyd), Jonathan Banks (Voice of Rick Dicker), Bob Odenkirk (Voice of Winston Deavor), Brad Bird (Voice of Edna Mode), and Isabella Rossellini (Voice of Ambassador).

“The Incredibles 2” has been directed by Brad Bird. The film is set to be released on June 14 in Australia.

Credit: Disney-Pixar’s Incredibles 2/ twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Investigators: Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed by Russian missile
Australian grandmother Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto sentenced to death in Malaysia
Telstra’s network outages cause electronic ankle bracelets to fail
2 Australian embassy officials in South Africa sacked over alleged visa bribing
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Ireland exit polls show overwhelming Yes to repeal the 8th Amendment
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
More News
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 9: The future of Rick
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Joe Dempsie
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Former director speaks out
Meghan Markle’s acting career now detailed in her royal bio page
'Outlander' writer Diana Gabaldon praises Sam Heughan
‘Outlander’ season 4: César Domboy shares new pictures
Designer Emilia Wickstead doesn’t think Meghan Markle’s wedding dress copied her design
Designer Emilia Wickstead doesn’t think Meghan Markle’s wedding dress copied her design
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car