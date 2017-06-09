'World Of Warcraft' Hotfixes update: Blizzard Entertainment improves 'WoW' Class Mount Quests and Legionfall Campaign

By @JanSSS8 on
Warcraft RTX1N48B
People pose in front of one of the characters from the "World of Warcraft" game during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany August 5, 2015. The Gamescom convention, Europe's largest video games trade fair, runs from August 5 to August 9. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

"World of Warcraft: Legion" ("WoW") released another hotfixes update of its Patch 7.2. The major upgrades affected the game's Legionfall Campaign and Class Mount Quests. Read on for the latest "WoW" update.

Patch 7.2 Hotfixes

The latest 7.2 Patch hofixes update were released on Tuesday, according to the official website of "World of Warcraft." It includes upgrades on the "Relieved of Their Valuables" and "Blood of a Titan" issues. Check out the details below.

1. Class Mount Quests

  • 'Hiding in Plain Sight': The bug that causes the spawning of the Exodar and Silvermoon marks has been fixed.
  • Kalec: He will remain visible in the Mage Class Hall while the "WoW" player is on or eligible for any of the class mount quests. The circumstances remain the same even if he has already been sent on a mission.

2. Legionfall Campaign

  • 'Relieved of Their Valuables': This now requires five Hidden Wyrmtongue Caches. Before, it used to require 10.
  • 'Blood of a Titan': This now counts toward the "Championing Our Cause" campaign quest.

The Legionfall Campaign was also updated on Friday, June 2. It affected the Elite Strikes and the "Championing Our Cause." From now on, the Elite Strikes will grant credit toward "Championing Our Cause." Meanwhile, the "Championing Our Cause" now requires only one Mission. It used to require three.

As for the Player vs Player, the Southshore vs Tarren Mill was upgraded. It affected the following:

  • The Alliance graveyard: This has been moved to the docks.
  • The score required for victory: This has been reduced to 150.
  • The Guards' respawn time: This has been decreased.
  • The Guards' damage and health: This has been increased.
  • Killing a player or a non-player character (NPC): The reward will always be one point only.

Aside from these hotfixes, some issues that affected Artifacts, particularly the Concordance of the Legionfall, have also been fixed. From 2,000, it now grants 4,000 Strength, Agility, Intellect or Versatility at rank one.  Plus, additional ranks which used to increase this value by 200 per rank, can now do it by 3oo. Its chance to activate has been increased slightly. Its effects have also been reduced by 50 percent in PvP situations. 

"WoW" developers said in a note on the game's site that the changes will provide a stronger up-front benefit. Aside from that, it will also give slightly more value for Artifact Power that was spent past the first rank. Also, the changes would result in an overall nerf in PvP.

According to the "World of Warcraft" website, some of the hotfixes may take effect as soon as they were implemented. However, other hotfixes may require scheduled realm restarts to take effect. Plus, some of the issues mentioned cannot be addressed without a client-side patch update. Stay tuned for more "World of Warcraft: Legion" updates.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
