'Winds of Winter': What fans look forward to reading the most

George R.R. Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones", pauses during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel July 10, 2014.

George R.R. Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones", pauses during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

It’s been a six year wait for the release of “Winds of Winter,” but for some characters the wait has been longer than that. There were a few characters who hardly appeared in the 2011 novel “A Dance with Dragons,” making their storylines hotly anticipated. The following article contains spoilers of “Game of Thrones” TV series and “A Song of Ice and Fire” books.

The biggest event in the next book is obviously Jon Snow’s resurrection. Although the TV series has confirmed that return of the character, there is still the question of how George RR Martin may bring the character back differently. But, in a Reddit thread about the upcoming book some fans are equally interested in finding out what Samwell Tarly is up to.

In the TV series, Sam’s main benefit of going to the Citadel seems to be the finding of a Dragonglass mine. In the book, however, Martin may dwell more on the lore and history of the city and its ancient structures, along with some background about Night’s King’s past. Sam could make many discoveries that will build the anticipation.

Sam’s story is particularly interesting this time around not just because there is a lot of convergence of the story on the Citadel, but also the fact that it’s been over a decade since the fans got to read about the character. The previous book “A Dance with Dragons,” the character appears very briefly. Given the importance of his discoveries, the fans may get to read a lot more chapters about this character and his adventures, while he learns to be a Maester.

The wars of Westeros will continue in “Winds of Winter,” but with the arrival of winter there will also be the invasion of the White Walkers. Then the wait for “A Dream of Spring” will begin.