'Winds of Winter' author bemused by Melbourne Metro Station names being considered

George R.R. Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones", gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse Reuters/Denis Balibouse

Melbourne's railway authority Melbourne Metro has requested people to suggest names for the new stations in the city, and some of the names suggested are locations in “Game of Thrones” series. Commenting on this development, “Winds of Winter” author George RR Martin said that he is both bemused and flattered by the suggestions.

There are five new Metro Tunnel stations that need to be named, and according to Mashable many of the suggestions are names from “Game of Thrones.” On the top of the list is Winterfell, a name that has been suggested for all the stations except the southern-most station. The other names that have been suggested are The Eyrie, Highgarden and King’s Landing.

For the underground station of Domain the names Dorne and King’s Landing have been suggested. Apart from the names from the fantasy world created by Martin, the other names that have been suggested are McStationface and Blinky Bill.

Commenting on the report on his blog, Martin said that he was “bemused and rather flattered.” “The idea of a Melbourne Metro Station named Winterfell tickles my fancy,” he said.

Martin has a large fan following in Australia, and he has been here many times. “I will assert that winter never really does come down there,” the author said. So, Winterfell may not be a suitable name since this location in the fantasy world is known for its harsh winters.

Highgarden, the Eyrie, Dorne and Westeros are some of the names that Martin suggested will be more appropriate in a country like Australia. However, he feels that the name McStationface may be ultimately selected by Melbourne Metro.

Readers are allowed to comment on the subject on Martin’s blog post, but the author has reminded the fans to stay on topic. The comments invariable steer towards “A Song of Ice and Fire,” and requests for updates on “Winds of Winter.” Martin has said that all such off-topic comments will be deleted.