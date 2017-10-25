'Game of Thrones' season 8 filming begins

Filming of “Game of Thrones” season 8 has finally begun. Although there was no official announcement about it, the cast members have been spotted in Belfast, which is the main base for the production. Sets for the show have already been constructed, and the presence of the actors now confirms that the cameras will start rolling.

Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) were spotted by a fan in Belfast. The two actors were watching a boxing match together, WatchersontheWall reports.

Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) and Gwendoline Christie (Brienne) were reportedly spotted on a flight to Belfast by a fan. There was no picture uploaded of this spotting to confirm the news. The other big cast members who were spotted at the airport were apparently Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Rupert Vansittart (Lord Royce).

The return of Lord Royce is important because he may be the one to command the forces from the Vale. Every soldier will count in this final war against the Night’s King.

The other set of actors who were spotted on the streets of Belfast were Joe Dempsie (Gendry) and Hannah Murray (Gilly), along with a few aforementioned actors, WatchersontheWall reports. All the actors were spotted in the city and not on the set of the TV series. Security may be particularly tight this year since this is the last time they will all be filming. However, some of the pictures of the sets have already leaked online, so more can be expected in the coming days.

The actors who have all been spotted seem to suggest that scenes related to the North are being filmed at the moment. There should eventually be a Jon Snow- Samwell (John Bradley) reunion, and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) may join the fight later.

Although most of the storylines have converged in “Game of Thrones” season 8, there may still be a need for the second production unit. Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) and the others still need to film scenes at locations depicting King’s Landing.