'Winds of Winter' top priority for author, despite other commitments

Celebrity Author George RR Martin admittedly has a lot on his plate right now. Despite his heavy workload, Martin has promised that the work of “Winds of Winter” continues, and this will be the top priority for the author.

There are four “Game of Thrones” spin-off TV shows that are currently being developed, and Martin is being consulted on the development of all these shows. There are other shows that are not related to “A Song of Ice and Fire” that are being developed too. On top of that there are a few other novels and books that Martin is working on.

In a recent blog post, Martin confirmed the news about the spin-off shows, but also added that there’s so much happening these days that some days he feels like he doesn’t have time for his own life. The author is so overburdened with work that he got to blog about the “Game of Thrones” story just now.

There has been a lot of concern by the fans that Martin hasn’t been able to devote enough time for “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series because of all his other commitments. The author later decided to cut down on giving interviews and participating in conventions in order to make time to complete the next book in the series.

The wait for the next book has been a very long one, and given the new projects that are rolling out this year it appears that Martin may have even less time. There will be premiere events and award ceremonies that Martin may find hard to say no to, which means he may not have enough time to relax, let alone work on his novel.

Aware of the concerns his fans may have about the novel, Martin said in his blog post that it is “ridiculous” to think that he will not prioritise “Winds of Winter.” The author pointed out that if he hadn’t been busy with the book he would probably have written the scripts of the pilot episodes of some of the shows currently being developed.