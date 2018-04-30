‘Winds of Winter’ theory envisions bigger role for Sam

By @sachintrivedig on
George RR Martin
George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

The wait for “Winds of Winter” continues, and all that the fans can do while they wait is think is read theories about the story. A new theory looks at the possible role that Samwell Tarly can play. The following contains potential spoilers in both the book and the “Game of Thrones” TV series.

The ending of the story is expected to end the invasion of the Night’s King, and in the process reveal who the prince that was promised is. The two candidates for this position at the moment are Jon Snow, if he comes back to life in the books, and Daenerys Targaryen. But, what if there is another?

According to a report by WinterisComing, a new theory looks at the possibility that Sam is actually the prince that was promised. The potential of the character will not be purely based on his personal abilities, and will stretch back many years into the past and explore his “true” origins.

According to the theory, the child that Jon Connington raised across the Narrow Sea is the child of Rhaegar and Lyanna. As far as the child of Elia is concerned, it is possible that the real heir was smuggled off and raised in secret in Westeros.

So, who raised the young heir? According to the theory it is Sam. Randyll Tarly was a fierce supporter of the Targaryen reign, and it is possible that he accepted to raise the child.

If this comes to be true there is still the question of who Jon Snow is. According to the theory Jon is the son of Ned Stark and Ashara Dayne.

It may be hard to imagine Sam as the king of the seven kingdoms, sitting majestically on the Iron Throne. But, the possibility is interesting to consider, even though it is a very remote possibility.

