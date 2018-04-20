'Winds of Winter' author shifts his blog to personal site

By @sachintrivedig on
Author George R.R. Martin
George R.R. Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones", pauses during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

The announcement of the completion of “Winds of Winter” is supposed to be on George RR Martin’s blog, but the author has stopped using the platform. In an announcement that was made by his team, the author has shifted his blog to his personal website.

In a post on LiveJournal, Martin’s team has announced that all new comments by the author and his team will now be made on the official website. The blog was a place where Martin used to write regularly about his work, the sports he is following, and other issues, and this will continue on the official website.

There was no reason given about why Martin is leaving the LiveJournal platform. As previously reported, the author had hinted the shift in May last year. One possible reason for the shift is the acquisition of the platform by a Russian company, which shifted the server location and brought the guidelines of the platform in sync with Russian laws.

Martin and his team have already started posting on the official website, and the fans can also access some of the old posts there. At the moment most of the posts will be made by the author’s team as Martin has announced that he will be taking a break from blog posts to focus more on the projects he is working on.

There are several TV shows that are being planned that are based on Martin’s work, the most prominent of these are the “Game of Thrones” spin-offs on HBO. However, the author has said that the most time consuming, and perhaps the most important from the fans’ perspective, is completing the next instalment in “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series.

Going forward, the fans will have to watch the official website for any updates regarding “Winds of Winter.” The author may also tease details about the “Game of Thrones” spin-offs that are currently being developed.

