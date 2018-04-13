'Winds of Winter': George RR Martin confirms big role for Lady Stoneheart

George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014.

George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

George RR Martin hasn’t been giving many interviews recently, and he has good reason to do this. Apart from taking away precious time that the author can devout to completing “Winds of Winter,” each new interview gives away a little more about the upcoming book, and this is exactly what happened in a recent interview.

According to a report by WinterisComing Martin shared some exciting details about his upcoming book in an interview with the Chinese Esquire. The biggest reveal in the interview is that Lady Stoneheart will have a big role to play in the upcoming book.

The “Game of Thrones” TV series has completely skipped the Lady Stoneheart storyline, and is now focussing on the end game with the war against the Night’s King. Lady Stoneheart is the resurrected Catelyn Stark, thanks to Beric Dondarrion, and the significance the author is attaching to this character means that there will be something new and exciting to read in the books, even though the show would have spoiled most of the plot by the time the book is released.

Although Martin teased the importance of Lady Stoneheart in the book, he didn’t say how much of it he has completed or when he plans to release it. The author admitted that the book is the most important project he has to finish, and he is involved in quite a few projects at the moment.

Martin said that he is currently busy working on six different projects, but didn’t elaborate on the comment. There are a few books based on Westeros that the author is working on, along with the editing work he has to do for his “Wild Cards” series. There are also new TV shows that are being developed that are based on Martin’s work, and these projects may also demand at least some amount of his time.