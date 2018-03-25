'Winds of Winter': Fans suspect the book is finished

By @sachintrivedig on
George RR Martin
George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

Has George RR Martin finished “Winds of Winter” already? Some of the fans believe so. The author hasn’t been adding his current location in his blog posts lately, and some of the fans see this as a sign that the author may be meeting with his editors right now to finalise the book and the release date.

In a post on Reddit, one of the fans pointed out that Martin has set his location to "That would be telling" and "Hidden fortress" on his blog recently. Why is his current location being treated like a big spoiler? Maybe because it is a spoiler- it may reveal his meeting with his editors in New York, and giving his location will be letting the cat out of the bag too early.

Martin had previously announced on his blog that he will be taking a break from blogging and other social media to focus on completing his pending projects. Apart from the next book in “A Song of Ice and Fire” series the author is also working on his “Wild Cards” series “Dunk and Egg” series, and he is also a part of some of the shows that are based on his books, like the upcoming “Nightflyers” TV series.

Commenting on the post, the fans expressed their doubts about Martin having completed the book. Many of the fans said that they would prefer to read more “Dunk and Egg” stories rather than “Winds of Winter,” and added that the novellas have a better chance of being completed than “A Song of Ice and Fire” series.

After “Winds of Winter,” Martin still has to write the final novel in the series that is tentatively titled “A Dream of Spring.” However, the fact that the author takes years to complete each new novel in “A Song of Ice and Fire,” and add to that his additional commitments to other projects, there have been concerns that the series will remain incomplete in the end.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car