'Winds of Winter' author stops blogging to focus on work

By @sachintrivedig on
George RR Martin
George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

The work on “Winds of Winter” may pick up pace from this week, as George RR Martin is cutting down on more of his non-work related activities. After restricting his visits to conferences and other speaking engagements, the author has now decided to stop blogging for a while.

In a recent blog post, Martin said that there are “lots” of exciting things that he is working on currently. There are so many projects that the author is working on right now that he is starting to feel overwhelmed and stressed, even though he has an army of people assisting him. The author announced that he will be taking a step back from blogging for a while, till he completes some of these projects, or as he puts it – till he gets some of these monkeys off his back.

The next book in “A Song of Ice and Fire” is the biggest and most highly anticipated work from Martin at the moment. However, HBO is planning a few spin-off shows based on Martin’s work, which may require some degree of involvement by the author, even though he may prefer to have hands off approach.

Apart from the shows planned by HBO, there are other TV adaptations that are being planned for Martin’s other books. The author has been promoting his “Wild Cards” series for some time now, and has also released new books in this series.

Even though Martin has all these other commitments he continues to write. The finale season of “Game of Thrones” will air next year, and the author should have the next book out by that time or the show will spoil more of the storyline in the books.

Martin has promised to return to blogging later, but he doesn’t know when. The author will be announcing the completion of “Winds of Winter” on his blog first. Will his return mark the completion of the book?

