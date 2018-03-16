'Winds of Winter' theory: The return of the Night’s Queen

A new theory looks at the possibility of the return of the Night’s Queen in “Winds of Winter.” Fans of the TV series may not know that the Night’s king actually had a wife back in the day, but very little is known about her because all records were destroyed.

The Night’s King and his wife lived in Nightfort and they committed a lot of atrocities during their reign. When the King in the North Brandon and the King Beyond the Wall Joramun joined forces they were able to end this reign. However, they discovered that the Night’s King was making sacrifices to the Others, so all records relating to him and his wife were destroyed.

If the old stories are to be believed then it seems that the Night’s Queen is actually the more dangerous one. The Night’s King was actually the thirteenth Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch who fell in love with a woman who was "with skin as white as the moon and eyes like blue stars." He lost his soul after he shared a bed with her. So, if this Night’s Queen is so powerful will she appear in the next book?

A new theory posted on Reddit suggests that it is possible the Night’s Queen was taken away and imprisoned after Brandon won the war, to wipe out the White Walker race. The Night’s King, however, found a way to turn babies into White Walkers and now has an army. Meanwhile, his wife could have been imprisoned in the crypts of Winterfell.

The return of the Night’s Queen could add a new dimension to the story in “Winds of Winter,” and give the fans an idea about the real motivations behind the imminent White Walker invasion. All the secrets and the mystery will only be revealed when George RR Martin completes the book.