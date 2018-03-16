'Winds of Winter' theory: The return of the Night’s Queen

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A picture of a White Walker from HBO TV series "Game of Thrones." Facebook/ Game of Thrones

A new theory looks at the possibility of the return of the Night’s Queen in “Winds of Winter.” Fans of the TV series may not know that the Night’s king actually had a wife back in the day, but very little is known about her because all records were destroyed.

The Night’s King and his wife lived in Nightfort and they committed a lot of atrocities during their reign. When the King in the North Brandon and the King Beyond the Wall Joramun joined forces they were able to end this reign. However, they discovered that the Night’s King was making sacrifices to the Others, so all records relating to him and his wife were destroyed.

If the old stories are to be believed then it seems that the Night’s Queen is actually the more dangerous one. The Night’s King was actually the thirteenth Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch who fell in love with a woman who was "with skin as white as the moon and eyes like blue stars." He lost his soul after he shared a bed with her. So, if this Night’s Queen is so powerful will she appear in the next book?

A new theory posted on Reddit suggests that it is possible the Night’s Queen was taken away and imprisoned after Brandon won the war, to wipe out the White Walker race. The Night’s King, however, found a way to turn babies into White Walkers and now has an army. Meanwhile, his wife could have been imprisoned in the crypts of Winterfell.

The return of the Night’s Queen could add a new dimension to the story in “Winds of Winter,” and give the fans an idea about the real motivations behind the imminent White Walker invasion. All the  secrets and the mystery will only be revealed when George RR Martin completes the book.

Related
Join the Discussion
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
Andres Iniesta will take a call on Barcelona future by April
Aussie basketball star Ben Simmons ties rare Magic Johnson record
Mark Taylor slams Australia for on-field behaviour in South Africa
Kevin Love injury update: Cavs star expected back next week
Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat live stream: Watch NBA online
Isaiah Thomas before 2018 NBA free agency: 'I'm not a sixth man'
Isaiah Thomas before 2018 NBA free agency: 'I'm not a sixth man'
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Rick ready for war
‘Outlander’ season 4: Tim Downie joins the cast
‘Fantastic Beasts 2’: First trailer released
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Conflict between science and spirituality
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked picture of Danny
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Leaked picture of filming
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 17 'Smile' spoilers
'The Good Doctor' season 1 episode 17 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car