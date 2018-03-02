'Winds of Winter': The spoilers the TV series revealed so far

George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014.

George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

“A Song of Ice and Fire” and the “Game of Thrones” TV series have diverged a long time ago, but there are still some elements of the plot that will be the same in the upcoming book “Winds of Winter.” A fan has compiled a list of events from the show that are expected to be featured in the book.

A new thread on Reddit examines in detail the events on the show that may be featured in the book. Some of the more recent events from the show are Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) defeating Stannis (Stephen Dillane), the death of Barristan Selmy (Ian McElhinney), and the murder of Doran (Alexander Siddig), Trystane (Toby) and Areo Hotah (Deobia Oparei) by the Sand Snakes.

Perhaps the biggest event on the show that the fans look forward to in “Winds of Winter” is the resurrection of Jon Snow (kit Harington) by Melisandre (Carice van Houten). The Lord Commander will leave the Night’s Watch, and will become the new King in the North, if the books are to follow the TV series.

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) will get captured by the Dothraki, only to emerge as the true leader and Khaleesi of all the Dothraki. She will lead her combined armies west to take the Iron Throne.

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) will become the queen in Westeros, after killing all her enemies in one fatal blow. She will also have to pay the price for power, as none of her children will survive. This will also setup the final battles in Westeros, while the main enemy will finally makes his move in the north.

The Night King is all set to break through the Wall in “Winds of Winter.” The fans will get to read about how Hodor (Kristian Nairn) got his name while saving Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright). There is also the pending reveal that the White Walkers were created by the Children of the Forest when they were at war against the First Men.