'Winds of Winter' will not be released this year

By @sachintrivedig on
George R.R. Martin
Co-executive producer George R.R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in San Francisco, California March 23, 2015. Reuters/Robert Galbraith

Author George RR Martin has finally given an update about “Winds of Winter,” and it is not good news for the fans. The book will not be releasing this year, so the fans will have to continue to wait and hope that it will be out before the premiere of “Game of Thrones” season 8 in 2019.

In an update on his new blog, Martin started with an answer to the most frequently asked question- will “Winds of Winter” be released this year? The answer is a big no. The author didn’t say when the book will be out, and only teased that the fans will have to continue to wait.

While the fans won’t get to read the next novel in “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, they will get to go back to Westeros. A new book titled “Fire & Blood” will be releasing on Nov. 20 in the US, UK, and some of the other markets across the globe.

“Fire & Blood” tells the stories of the Targrayen kings, right up to the point of Robert’s Rebellion. Martin was quick to point out that this is not a novel. It is more of a history of the Targaryen kings, but not the official history. This is the “fake history” or “imaginary history” of Westeros.

For fans who are wondering whether stories from “Fire & Blood” will be used as the base for any of the TV shows that are being developed by HBO, Martin said that “no one is sure yet,” which means that one of the shows have been given the green light to be developed yet.

As far as “Winds of Winter” is concerned, Martin has some more writing to do. The author promised to get back to writing the novel, he said in the blog post.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Black men arrested at Starbucks: ‘We were there for only 2 minutes’
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘sincere wish’ at CHOGM: Prince Charles as Head of Commonwealth
Fair Work clears Canberra businessowner over firing of anti-gay marriage contractor
Southwest 1380: Woman partially sucked out of plane named as Jennifer Riordan
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack charged with sex trafficking
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
South Africa says Australia is tarnishing its reputation
More News
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Picture of John Bell in new costume
‘The 100’ season 5 premiere: Executive Producer shares insights
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew film last scene
‘The Orville’ season 2: Seth MacFarlane thanks production crew
'Venom' movie: New trailer reveals plot
‘Venom’: Riz Ahmed plays the villain
'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4 episode 3: Morgan is free
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4 preview
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car