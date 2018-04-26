'Winds of Winter' will not be released this year

Author George RR Martin has finally given an update about “Winds of Winter,” and it is not good news for the fans. The book will not be releasing this year, so the fans will have to continue to wait and hope that it will be out before the premiere of “Game of Thrones” season 8 in 2019.

In an update on his new blog, Martin started with an answer to the most frequently asked question- will “Winds of Winter” be released this year? The answer is a big no. The author didn’t say when the book will be out, and only teased that the fans will have to continue to wait.

While the fans won’t get to read the next novel in “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, they will get to go back to Westeros. A new book titled “Fire & Blood” will be releasing on Nov. 20 in the US, UK, and some of the other markets across the globe.

“Fire & Blood” tells the stories of the Targrayen kings, right up to the point of Robert’s Rebellion. Martin was quick to point out that this is not a novel. It is more of a history of the Targaryen kings, but not the official history. This is the “fake history” or “imaginary history” of Westeros.

For fans who are wondering whether stories from “Fire & Blood” will be used as the base for any of the TV shows that are being developed by HBO, Martin said that “no one is sure yet,” which means that one of the shows have been given the green light to be developed yet.

As far as “Winds of Winter” is concerned, Martin has some more writing to do. The author promised to get back to writing the novel, he said in the blog post.