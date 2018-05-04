'Winds of Winter': No more sample chapters, George Martin hints

By @sachintrivedig on
George R.R. Martin
Co-executive producer George R.R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in San Francisco, California March 23, 2015. Reuters/Robert Galbraith

Answering some fan questions on his new blog, George Martin shared some details about “Winds of Winter.” The book will not be out this year, and the author has hinted at no more sample chapters being released. There are many chapters that are already circulating on the web, and Martin fears that any more material being released would make the book feel old when it is actually released.

When Martin announced on his blog that the next book in “A Song of Ice and Fire” series will not be releasing in 2018, many if the fans had questions and suggestions for the author. One of the fans suggested the release of a few more sample chapters. Martin hinted that he may not release any more material from the book.

Martin explained that he may have already released more than a hundred pages of content, but he can’t be sure because he hasn’t kept track. Apart from the officially released chapters on his website, the chapters he read at Cons also made its way to the internet.

Releasing more sample chapters is something that Martin would be prepared to do, but there is problem with this approach. The author had done something similar with the “Book of Swords” anthology, but the approach worked against him as he read reviews that slammed his work as “old, retread” material. The author doesn’t want “Winds of Winter” to meet the same fate, and for this reason he is unwilling to release the chapters that he has read at events, even though the summaries of these chapters are already available on the internet.

With no new material to read, the wait for the “Winds of Winter” release is difficult for the fans. The publishers too are keen on getting the book out as early as possible, and some of them have suggested the author to split the book into two. Martin, however, said that he is resisting this idea.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute
British couple lose £90K to daughter who claimed loan was a gift
Outcry in Spain after court clears 5 men of raping teen
Prince Louis of Cambridge: The new royal baby finally has a name
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Qantas apologises to passenger who suffered second-degree burns on flight
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
Adelaide teacher Bettina Schmoock spared jail for grooming student for sex
More News
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
Paul George Lakers News: Shaq says PG13, LeBron James will sign with LA
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut NBL news: Snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Kings’ Landing battle
‘Solo: a Star Wars Story’: Ron Howard interview
‘Outlander’ season 3: Interview of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe
‘Avengers 4’: Characters and storylines to expect
'Star Trek Discovery' season 2: Return of a dead character
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Character from Prime Universe
Meghan Markle’s half-brother warns Prince Harry: She’s ‘jaded, shallow, conceited’
Meghan Markle’s half-brother warns Prince Harry: She’s ‘jaded, shallow, conceited’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car