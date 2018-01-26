'Winds of Winter': Time for another sample chapter

2018 will be a difficult year for the fans of “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series. The TV show adaptation “Game of Thrones” will not air its final season this year, and there’s still no word on the completion of “Winds of Winter.” This makes it an ideal time for author George RR Martin to release another sample chapter of his upcoming book.

The latest sample chapter, which the fans can read at the moment on the George RR Martin site, is from Arianne’s point of view. That was released on May 10, 2016. So, it has been well over a year and a half since the fans have read anything new from the upcoming book. Since the author hasn’t announced the completion of the book yet, this year is the right time for another teaser.

The fans have been waiting for a long time for the launch of the next book in the series. The previous book “A Dance with Dragons” was released in 2011, which means the wait has been nearly seven years long.

While it may not be unreasonable to expect a teaser or the launch of the book this year, there are concerns that Martin has to keep in mind. The author has already released several sample chapters of the upcoming book, which tease the general direction of the series and reveal major spoilers. Martin may be very reluctant to release more chapters, as this may give out too many plot details. Given the current situation, it would be very generous of Martin if another sample chapter of the book is released.

The launch of the book is being seen as the biggest publishing event of the decade, with demand in markets across the globe, thanks to the popularity of “Game of Thrones” TV series.

Meanwhile, Martin announced the calendar for 2019 [see below]. The artwork of next year’s calendar has been done by John Jude Palencar, and it will launched eleven months from now.

It’s a brand new year, and we’re proud to announce next years official calendar. 2019’s calendar will feature the stunning work of John Jude Palencar, who will bring his uniquely haunting visions of the SoI&F world eleven months from now. https://t.co/WpdZ8nhWT9. pic.twitter.com/oVoKbLm3GY — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) January 23, 2018

Credit: George RR Martin/ Twitter