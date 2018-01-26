'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked pictures from production set

'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7. Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Helen Sloan/HBO

There’s a big war coming to Westeros in “Game of Thrones” season 8, and the production sets of the show are being prepared to show these scenes of battle. Leaked pictures of the sets reveal how the construction is a little different this time around, and what that means. The following article contains minor spoilers.

Construction of the Winterfell set had been ongoing for a long time at Moneyglass, Northern Ireland. The production crew has built crenellations and towers this time rather than using CGI, like they did before. This means that the castle will see some action in the TV series.

Leaked pictures from the Moneyglass set posted on Winter is Coming site shows that the filming has already begun. Only the exterior of the set can be seen in the picture, so it isn’t clear which members of the cast were involved in the filming.

The exterior of the castle set is covered in fake snow. The report notes that even though the natural lighting is low on the day of filming, due to the overcast sky, there is sufficient artificial lighting on the set to make sure that the scenes are good and bright on screen.

It isn’t clear if they are currently filming any actions sequences, with the Winterfell castle coming under attack. The report notes that it is quite possible that the cast members are currently filming scenes showing their respective characters fighting off the White Walkers inside the castle.

Meanwhile, another set of pictures of the set being built at Titanic Studios in Belfast have leaked online too. The pictures posted on Winter is Coming site show a dummy that has been placed on top of one of the walls. The set is depicting King’s Landing, and the report notes that the dummy may be standing in for a soldier, who will die when the city is attacked, presumably by fire.

