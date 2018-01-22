'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked scene description

By @sachintrivedig on
'Game of Thrones'
A poster of "Game of Thrones" season 7 of HBO starring Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. GameofThrones/ Facebook

Minor details about a scene in “Game of Thrones” season 8 have leaked online. Filming is currently ongoing in Northern Ireland, with prominent cast members arriving in Belfast to film their respective scenes one last time. The following article contains spoilers.

There is a war coming to Winterfell, but it will take some time for the White Walkers to slowly make their way to the Stark stronghold. According to a report by Watchers on the Wall, a source familiar with the production of the TV series has revealed that the fans will get to see the crypts in Winterfell in at least the first two episodes of the next season.

Readers should note that the crypt at Winterfell is the final resting place for the Starks, and the last time the fans saw this location was when Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa (Sophie Turner) spoke about their father here.

A scene similar to the one between Arya and Sansa is reportedly being filmed at the moment. The report doesn’t reveal which two characters are involved this time around. After the reunions that have already taken place, the remaining big reunions are that of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), with Arya and Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright).

The characters will reportedly return to the crypt at a time when the White Walker invasion begins. Shane’s castle is reportedly standing in for the crypt, and the source has revealed that two cast members filmed a scene here recently, and the scene reportedly ended with the blow of the horn.

There will be more battles between the Night King’s army and the Night’s Watch. Some extras who will be playing the role of the members of the Night’s Watch have been stunt training, and they are scheduled to film soon. The episode featuring the battle at Winterfell is expected to be directed by Miguel Sapochnik. 

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car